NEET PG Test City Intimation Slip 2026 SOON: Expected release time

National Board of Examinations will release the NEET PG Test City Intimation Slip 2026 on August 11, and the admit card is scheduled to be released on August 27. Through the test city slip, applicants will know the exact city/town in which the test centre has been allocated. However, the exact details of the exam centre will be released only through the admit card. NBE has not confirmed the official release time of the test city intimation slip.
Disclaimer: The expected time mentioned below has been predicted based on the previous years' trends, but NBE has not confirmed an official release time. Therefore, the release time prediction mentioned here is just for candidates' basic reference.
Expected release time 1: by or before 6 PM
Expected release time 2: by or before 7 PM
Expected release time 3: by 10:00 PM
NBE releases the city intimation slip directly through the candidate login portal only. A separate notice or notification on the test city slip will not be uploaded. Therefore, applicants must keep checking the candidate login portal. Keep your 'user ID' and 'password' ready to log in.
NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, and the candidates are being informed about the test city almost 20 days before the exam. Applicants can plan their travel accordingly and book travel tickets if the exam centre allocation is far away. Usually, most candidates get test city allotment as per their first preference. The second and third preferences are only considered if exam slots are not available.