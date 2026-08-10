NEET PG Test City Intimation Slip 2026 SOON: Expected release time

NEET PG Test City Intimation Slip 2026 Expected Release Time

Disclaimer: The expected time mentioned below has been predicted based on the previous years' trends, but NBE has not confirmed an official release time. Therefore, the release time prediction mentioned here is just for candidates' basic reference.

Expected release time 1: by or before 6 PM

Expected release time 2: by or before 7 PM

Expected release time 3: by 10:00 PM

NBE releases the city intimation slip directly through the candidate login portal only. A separate notice or notification on the test city slip will not be uploaded. Therefore, applicants must keep checking the candidate login portal. Keep your 'user ID' and 'password' ready to log in.