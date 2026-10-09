NEET PG State Counselling 2026 Schedule Released: Round 1 from October 21, joining deadline November 10

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG State Counselling 2026 schedule, providing a common timeline for state counselling authorities to conduct admissions to postgraduate medical courses.

While the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling dates have already been announced, the latest schedule brings clarity to the state-level admission process, including the timelines for all three counselling rounds, the stray vacancy round and the deadlines for joining allotted colleges.

According to the schedule, NEET PG 2026 state counselling Round 1 will be conducted from October 21 to November 2, with November 10 fixed as the last date for candidates to join their allotted institutions.