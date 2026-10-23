NEET PG Seat Allotment 2026: Got a seat? Why your next decision matters more this year

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to announce the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24. While candidates will be checking whether they have secured a postgraduate medical seat, another important decision awaits those who receive an allotment.

Under the revised counselling process outlined in MCC's 2026 information bulletin, candidates have two options after receiving a seat: Freeze or Float.

The decision determines whether candidates must physically report to their allotted college or can complete the initial verification process online while seeking an upgrade in the next round.