NEET PG Seat Allotment 2026: Got a seat? Why your next decision matters more this year

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to announce the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24. While candidates will be checking whether they have secured a postgraduate medical seat, another important decision awaits those who receive an allotment.
Under the revised counselling process outlined in MCC's 2026 information bulletin, candidates have two options after receiving a seat: Freeze or Float.
The decision determines whether candidates must physically report to their allotted college or can complete the initial verification process online while seeking an upgrade in the next round.
In previous years, candidates seeking upgradation were required to physically report to their allotted institutes and complete admission-related formalities.
For 2026, MCC has outlined a different process for candidates who want to retain their seats and those seeking better options in subsequent rounds.
Candidates satisfied with their allotment can choose Freeze, while those interested in upgradation can opt for Float.
Candidates choosing Freeze indicate that they do not want to participate in the next round for an upgraded seat.
They must physically report to the allotted medical college, complete document verification and fulfil the admission requirements.
Their admission is confirmed only after the institute verifies the necessary documents and completes the prescribed formalities.
Candidates choosing Float indicate their willingness to seek an upgraded seat in the next counselling round.
Under the revised process, these candidates are not required to physically visit their allotted college for initial document verification.
Instead, they must submit their willingness for upgradation online and upload the required documents for verification by the allotted institute.
If discrepancies are identified, candidates must upload corrected documents within the prescribed reporting period. Failure to resolve document-related issues may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.
Importantly, both Freeze and Float candidates must upload the required documents through the prescribed MCC process.
Candidates who do not receive a seat in Round 1 can participate in the subsequent counselling round, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.
Those opting for upgradation should also understand that a virtual vacancy in Round 2 does not necessarily mean a seat will become available. Such seats depend on the existing allottee vacating or upgrading from the seat.
Seat allotment result: October 24, 2026
Reporting and joining: October 26 to November 2, 2026
Round 2 registration: November 6 to 11, 2026
Round 2 allotment result: November 14, 2026
Candidates can check their allotment status and further counselling instructions through the official website, mcc.nic.in.
With separate reporting procedures proposed for Freeze and Float candidates, understanding the consequences of each option is as important as checking the allotment result itself.