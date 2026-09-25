NEET PG Score Card 2026 to be released on or after October 1: Check NBEMS notice

The NEET PG Score Card 2026 will be available for download on or after October 1, 2026, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) said in its notice declaring the NEET PG 2026 result.
The individual scorecard will be available for download for six months from the date of its issuance.
NBEMS has clarified that requests for scorecards after the six-month window will be rejected, as the documents will no longer be hosted on its website after the specified period.
Candidates should therefore save a copy of their scorecard once it becomes available.
The scorecard is not the only NEET PG update scheduled from October 1.
NBEMS has also said that the NEET PG 2026 answer key will be published on or after October 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to access the answer key through their individual applicant login on the NEET PG 2026 index page.
The answer-key facility will provide candidates with:
Question ID numbers
Correct answer-key IDs
Responses marked by the candidate
Score awarded for each question as per the applicable evaluation scheme
NBEMS said the answer key is being published in compliance with the relevant directions of the Supreme Court and provisions of the NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin.
Candidates who have already checked their NEET PG 2026 result should keep their application credentials ready for the individual scorecard and answer-key access.
Once the scorecard link becomes active, candidates should download the document and retain it for counselling and other admission-related requirements. The NBEMS notice specifically advises candidates to preserve the scorecard for future reference.
The NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24, 2026, with candidates' raw scores and NEET PG ranks. The result is available through the NBEMS website.
The examination was conducted on August 30, 2026 across the country. Following an internal power failure at two examination centres at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura, in Jaipur, NBEMS conducted a re-examination for the affected candidates on September 5.
According to the NBEMS notice, 2,63,544 candidates appeared on August 30, while 2,416 candidates appeared for the September 5 re-examination.