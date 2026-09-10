Exams

NEET PG Safe Rank Analysis: Which Rank can be considered safest for admission as per previous years' cutoff?

Wondering what rank can be considered safe for NEET PG admission? An analysis of the 2025 Round 2 and Round 3 counselling allotment data suggests that a rank under 5,000 offers the strongest chances for securing a good clinical PG seat, while candidates beyond 10,000 may need greater flexibility in specialty, college and quota choices