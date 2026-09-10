NEET PG Safe Rank Analysis: Which Rank can be considered safest for admission as per previous years' cutoff?

NEET PG Safe Rank Analysis: The NEET PG 2025 counselling allotment data offers a useful picture of how far ranks stretched across government, DNB, private and deemed medical colleges. While there is no single rank that guarantees admission, the 2025 Round 2 and Round 3 allotment data suggests that a rank within 5,000 can be considered a relatively safe zone for securing a good clinical PG option, provided the candidate is flexible about specialty and college.
The analysis is based on the 2025 counselling allotment data for Round 2 and Round 3. The datasets include All India, DNB, self-financed and other quota categories.
A safe rank does not mean a candidate is guaranteed a particular branch. It refers to a rank at which the probability of getting a desirable MD/MS/DNB seat is relatively high.
The biggest factors remain:
Category of the candidate
Preferred specialty
Government vs private/deemed college
All India vs DNB/state/other quota
Counselling round
Willingness to compromise on college or branch
The 2025 data itself shows considerable movement between rounds, with candidates upgrading from one government institution to another and fresh seats being allotted in later rounds.
The Round 3 data of 2025 shows candidates around the 5,000 rank range receiving or upgrading to clinical specialties such as General Medicine, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and General Surgery in government institutions. For example, rank 5,000 was associated with an upgrade to MS Orthopaedics at IMS-BHU, while ranks around 5,028 and 5,031 saw Paediatrics and General Medicine allotments respectively.
This makes under 5,000 a particularly strong target for candidates aiming for a good clinical PG seat without relying heavily on private or deemed options.
The 2025 data shows that opportunities do not suddenly disappear after 10,000. However, the nature of available choices starts changing.
At ranks around 20,000, for example, the Round 3 dataset records fresh allotments in branches such as Anaesthesiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and other clinical programmes. One candidate at rank 20,903 received an MD Anaesthesiology seat, while another at rank 20,904 received an Obstetrics and Gynaecology seat under the SC category.
Yes. The 2025 Round 2 and Round 3 data clearly shows that admission opportunities extended much beyond 50,000.
However, these later-rank allotments should not be interpreted as evidence that a rank of 1 lakh or 2 lakh guarantees a desirable government clinical seat.
The Round 3 dataset, for instance, contains open-general allotments at very high ranks, including MD General Medicine around 2.11 lakh and MD Radiodiagnosis around 2.13 lakh. These were associated with private/non-resident or self-financed-type options, illustrating the major difference between getting a seat and getting a preferred government clinical seat.
Under 5,000: Safest zone for a wide range of good clinical choices.
5,000–10,000: Strong admission prospects with some compromise.
10,000–20,000: Good chances, particularly with strategic choice filling.
20,000–50,000: Admission possible, but preferences become more important.
50,000+: Seats can still be available, especially across DNB/private/deemed options.
1 lakh+: 2025 data shows that seats were still allotted, but these should not be equated with top government clinical seats.