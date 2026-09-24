NEET PG Result 2026: Here's what the NBEMS Executive Director's Office Communicated

EdexLive's Interaction with the Executive Director's Office of NBEMS on September 24

EdexLive: Media reports claim that the NEET PG Result 2026 will be released today, September 24, and we would like to know if it is actually true.

Executive Director's Office of NBEMS: The department is actually working on the NEET PG Result 2026, and the results will be declared soon. Any update will be posted on the official website.

EdexLive: How come media reports started claiming that the NEET PG Result 2026 is being released today?

Executive Director's Office of NBEMS: We actually do not know how these reports have emerged. An update will be posted on the official website only.

Also read | NEET PG Result 2026 Live Updates