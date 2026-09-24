NEET PG Result 2026: Here's what the NBEMS Executive Director's Office Communicated

NEET PG 2026 candidates have become anxious after media reports claiming the result announcement date is today, September 24. It has been claimed that the result will be declared today/ anytime soon. EdexLive directly contacted the Executive Director's Office of NBEMS to find out if the result is being released today. The details have been mentioned below.
EdexLive: Media reports claim that the NEET PG Result 2026 will be released today, September 24, and we would like to know if it is actually true.
Executive Director's Office of NBEMS: The department is actually working on the NEET PG Result 2026, and the results will be declared soon. Any update will be posted on the official website.
EdexLive: How come media reports started claiming that the NEET PG Result 2026 is being released today?
Executive Director's Office of NBEMS: We actually do not know how these reports have emerged. An update will be posted on the official website only.
Also read | NEET PG Result 2026 Live Updates
From the above interaction, it is clear that the department is working on the result announcement, and an update is expected soon. However, the officials have not shared an exact date and time for the result announcement. However, the wait for the NEET PG result 2026 announcement may end anytime soon.
The candidates are advised to not be anxious and wait for an official update. As the department is working on the results, an announcement can come anytime soon.