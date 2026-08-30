NEET PG Result 2026: Could the result come earlier than September 30?

With the NEET PG 2026 examination concluded August 30, thousands of medical graduates are already looking ahead to the result date. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially stated that the NEET PG result 2026 will be declared by September 30, 2026.

However, the phrase "by September 30" does not necessarily mean candidates will have to wait until the last day of the month.

In fact, the previous four NEET PG cycles offer an interesting pattern: NBEMS has declared the main NEET PG result considerably earlier than the officially announced deadline in each of the comparable recent cycles.