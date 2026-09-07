NEET PG Response Sheet 2026 to be released soon at nbe.edu.in

NBEMS will be releasing the NEET PG Response Sheet 2026 along with the provisional answer key anytime soon, but the official date has not been finalised yet. As per the NEET PG information bulletin, the question ID numbers, the correct answers and the response sheet will be released within a few days after the exam. The response sheet will be activated directly on the candidate login.
As NBE did not confirm an official release date for the release of the answer key, rumours have been circulating that the authority might release the response sheet by September 30 along with the results. However, there is no confirmation of the same, as NBE did not specify the same officially. Also, there has been no update on the challenge/ objection window for the answer key. The candidates need to wait a few more days to get an official update.
Here are the important steps to access the response sheet -
The response sheet will be activated on the 'Candidate Login' of the NEET PG
The candidates need to enter their User ID and Password to login
The response sheet (if released) will be visible on the candidate dashboard
Download the response sheet and check the marked answers vs correct answers to estimate the tentative score
NBE may or may not inform candidates via email after the response sheet is released. Therefore, it is important to check the candidate login portal
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