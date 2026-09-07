NEET PG Response Sheet 2026 to be released soon at nbe.edu.in

Will NBE release the response sheet along with the result?

As NBE did not confirm an official release date for the release of the answer key, rumours have been circulating that the authority might release the response sheet by September 30 along with the results. However, there is no confirmation of the same, as NBE did not specify the same officially. Also, there has been no update on the challenge/ objection window for the answer key. The candidates need to wait a few more days to get an official update.