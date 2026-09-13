NEET PG Rank Analysis: How many marks are required for 10,000 rank?

For NEET PG aspirants trying to set a realistic score target, the previous year's result data offer a useful benchmark. An analysis of the NEET PG 2025 result shows that the competition becomes particularly tight once candidates move into the higher score bands.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reported the NEET PG 2025 result with candidates' total scores out of 800 alongside their All India Rank.

The score distribution shows that a candidate's rank can change considerably with relatively small differences in marks.