NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026: Check actual score-wise AIR analysis

The NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026 picture is now clearer after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) published the result. Unlike pre-result marks-vs-rank estimates, the latest analysis can be based on the actual scores and All India Ranks (AIRs) reported in the published result.
The NBEMS result lists each candidate's Total Score out of 720 alongside their NEET PG 2026 Rank.
The highest score recorded in the published result is 641 marks for AIR 1. AIR 2 scored 633 marks, while AIR 3 scored 626 marks. Four candidates at AIR 4 to AIR 7 have 625 marks.
The following table is derived from the published NBEMS result and shows the actual score range across different AIR bands:
The published result shows how sharply ranks can change with relatively small differences in marks, particularly in the higher-score bands.
600 marks falls in the broad AIR 101–200 zone, with candidates scoring 600 occupying ranks around 101–114.
580 marks appears around the AIR 500 region.
570 marks reaches approximately AIR 1,000.
555 marks is around the AIR 2,000 mark.
539 marks is around AIR 4,000.
516 marks reaches approximately AIR 8,000.
508 marks corresponds to approximately AIR 10,000.
486 marks is around AIR 16,000.
447 marks is around AIR 30,000.
403 marks is around AIR 50,000.
355 marks is around AIR 75,000.
313 marks is around AIR 1,00,000.
These are actual 2026 result observations, rather than predicted ranks.
Candidates should also note that a particular score does not necessarily correspond to one AIR. For example, 625 marks were recorded for multiple candidates in the top ranks, while the same score can therefore span a rank range. The published result itself shows this pattern.