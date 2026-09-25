NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026: Check actual score-wise AIR analysis

The NEET PG Marks vs Rank 2026 picture is now clearer after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) published the result. Unlike pre-result marks-vs-rank estimates, the latest analysis can be based on the actual scores and All India Ranks (AIRs) reported in the published result.

The NBEMS result lists each candidate's Total Score out of 720 alongside their NEET PG 2026 Rank.

The highest score recorded in the published result is 641 marks for AIR 1. AIR 2 scored 633 marks, while AIR 3 scored 626 marks. Four candidates at AIR 4 to AIR 7 have 625 marks.