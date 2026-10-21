NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Closes Today: MCC website glitch resolved, no extension announced yet

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to close the registration window for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 on Wednesday, October 21, at 12 noon. Candidates can complete the fee payment process until 3 PM on the same day.
The deadline comes amid complaints from candidates who reported technical problems with the MCC counselling website on Tuesday, October 20, preventing them from completing registration, fee payment and choice filling.
According to a social media post by health journalist Anuja Jaiswal on October 20, several candidates reported that the website was not functioning properly. Some candidates also shared screenshots of error messages displayed on the counselling portal.
One candidate claimed to have made more than 100 attempts over approximately six hours to access the choice-filling facility, only to encounter repeated errors.
In an update posted on Wednesday morning, October 21, Jaiswal said Ministry officials had confirmed that the technical issue was resolved around 10.30 PM on Tuesday.
The website was reportedly functioning again, allowing candidates to proceed with registration.
However, the disruption has raised concerns among candidates who lost time during the final stages of the counselling process.
As of Wednesday morning, MCC has not announced any extension to the Round 1 registration or fee payment deadlines.
Candidates should therefore follow the existing schedule unless the committee issues a revised notification.
The reported restoration of the website does not automatically mean that additional time will be provided for registration.
Registration deadline: October 21, 2026, up to 12 noon
Fee payment deadline: October 21, 2026, up to 3 PM
Choice filling deadline: October 22, 2026, up to 10 AM
Choice locking: October 21, 4 PM to October 22, 10 AM
Seat allotment processing: October 22–23, 2026
Round 1 allotment result: October 24, 2026
Reporting and joining: October 26 to November 2, 2026
All deadlines are subject to the server time specified by MCC.
Candidates who have not completed registration should visit mcc.nic.in and finish the process before the notified deadline.
Those who have registered should verify their payment status and complete choice filling and locking within the prescribed schedule.
Candidates experiencing further technical problems should retain screenshots of error messages and check the official MCC website for any revised instructions.
MCC conducts counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota postgraduate medical seats and seats under participating deemed and central universities, among other categories.
Candidates are advised to rely on official notifications for any changes to the counselling schedule.