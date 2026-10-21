NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration Closes Today: MCC website glitch resolved, no extension announced yet

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to close the registration window for NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 on Wednesday, October 21, at 12 noon. Candidates can complete the fee payment process until 3 PM on the same day.

The deadline comes amid complaints from candidates who reported technical problems with the MCC counselling website on Tuesday, October 20, preventing them from completing registration, fee payment and choice filling.

According to a social media post by health journalist Anuja Jaiswal on October 20, several candidates reported that the website was not functioning properly. Some candidates also shared screenshots of error messages displayed on the counselling portal.

One candidate claimed to have made more than 100 attempts over approximately six hours to access the choice-filling facility, only to encounter repeated errors.