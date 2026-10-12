NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration: Why candidates must check fees and bonds before choosing colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has scheduled the commencement of NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration for Monday, October 12, with candidates given until October 21 to complete registration.

While the counselling schedule sets out deadlines for registration, choice filling and seat allotment, MCC's information bulletin highlights another important consideration: candidates must understand the financial and institutional conditions attached to their preferred postgraduate medical seats before making their selections.