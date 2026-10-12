NEET PG Counselling 2026 Registration: Why candidates must check fees and bonds before choosing colleges

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has scheduled the commencement of NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration for Monday, October 12, with candidates given until October 21 to complete registration.
While the counselling schedule sets out deadlines for registration, choice filling and seat allotment, MCC's information bulletin highlights another important consideration: candidates must understand the financial and institutional conditions attached to their preferred postgraduate medical seats before making their selections.
MCC has advised candidates to independently verify the tuition fees, stipend structure, course duration, service bonds and other admission conditions of participating medical colleges.
The warning is particularly relevant for candidates considering deemed universities, where fee structures may vary considerably between institutions.
According to the bulletin, MCC does not take responsibility for the fee information provided by individual colleges. Candidates should therefore confirm the latest details directly with the institutions before submitting their preferences.
Choice filling for Round 1 is scheduled to begin on October 13 and continue until 10 am on October 22.
The choice-locking facility will operate from 4 pm on October 21 until 10 am on October 22.
MCC has clarified that choices cannot be modified once locked, making it important for candidates to assess college preferences carefully rather than relying solely on their NEET PG ranks.
Candidates have also been advised to verify their eligibility and the accuracy of the information entered during registration.
The bulletin states that MCC will not entertain requests to modify submitted registration details.
It further warns that submitting multiple registration forms can lead to cancellation of candidature and exclusion from the counselling allotment process.
Registration: October 12–21
Registration closes: October 21, 12 noon
Payment deadline: October 21, 3 pm
Choice filling: October 13–22
Seat allotment result: October 24
Reporting: October 26–November 2
Candidates should monitor the official website, mcc.nic.in, for activation of the registration link and subsequent announcements.
For aspirants, the immediate priority is not merely completing the application but ensuring that the colleges they select match their financial circumstances, eligibility and career plans.
For the latest exam news and updates, keep visiting EdexLive.