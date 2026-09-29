NEET PG Counselling 2026: NMC seat matrix shows 63,177 PG seats; here’s what the numbers reveal

The NEET PG Counselling 2026 process has moved closer to commencement with the National Medical Commission (NMC) releasing the Postgraduate (PG) seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic year. The Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB), NMC, issued the public notice on September 29, 2026.

The seat matrix contains details of medical colleges, PG courses and the annual intake capacity approved for participation in counselling for the 2026-27 academic session.

The matrix is also subject to revision based on decisions of MARB, the competent Appeal Committee or any other competent authority. Any revised matrix will have to be considered by the Central and State/UT counselling committees.