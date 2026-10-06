NEET PG Counselling 2026 Awaited: 7 things candidates should check before MCC registration begins

1. Understand what MCC counselling covers

Last year, MCC counselling covered 50% All India Quota seats contributed by states, along with specified seats in central institutions, 100% DNB seats and 100% seats in Deemed Universities under the applicable counselling framework.

State quota counselling is separate and is handled by the respective state counselling authorities.

2. Do not confuse registration with getting a seat

Registering for counselling does not guarantee admission. The 2025 MCC bulletin explicitly stated that registration did not confer an automatic right to a postgraduate seat; allotment remained subject to merit, eligibility and applicable admission criteria.

This distinction becomes particularly important while preparing a choice list.

3. Start researching colleges before choice filling

Candidates need not wait for the choice-filling window to start comparing colleges. Branch preference, college location, fees, stipend, bond/service conditions and course-related factors can be researched beforehand.

In its 2025 bulletin, MCC specifically advised candidates to verify details such as stipend, fee structure, course duration, bond amount and service conditions directly with the respective college before filling choices. It also warned that locked choices could not be modified.

A candidate's preparation before choice filling can therefore be as important as the actual few minutes spent entering choices.

4. Know the difference between AIQ and state counselling

For the 50% AIQ seats covered by MCC, the 2025 rules specified that counselling was domicile-free. The bulletin also directed candidates seeking State Quota and relevant private medical college seats to approach the appropriate state counselling authority.

Candidates planning to participate in both processes should therefore track MCC and their respective state authority separately.

5. Keep category and PwD documents under watch

Last year's AIQ reservation framework provided 15% reservation for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC-NCL under the Central OBC list, 10% for EWS and 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates, subject to the prescribed rules.

Candidates should not assume that an old certificate will automatically satisfy the 2026 requirements. The fresh bulletin should be checked for certificate formats, validity requirements and cut-off dates.

6. Understand the consequences of moving between rounds

The counselling rules change depending on the round. Under the 2025 scheme, candidates could opt for upgradation after an allotment in the earlier rounds, but the consequences became stricter in later stages. A candidate joining a Round 3 seat, for instance, was not permitted to resign and participate in further rounds under that scheme.

Similarly, failure to join certain allotted seats could lead to forfeiture of the security deposit.

These provisions make it essential to understand a round's exit and upgradation rules before accepting or skipping a seat.

7. Treat the 2026 MCC bulletin as the final word

Perhaps the most important preparation step is also the simplest: do not rely solely on social-media posts, forwarded schedules or last year's rules.

MCC's 2025 bulletin advised candidates to verify important communications through its official website and cautioned them against relying on messages circulating on social media without confirming their authenticity.

For NEET PG 2026, the counselling dates, registration fee, security deposit, eligibility conditions, participating seats, reservation requirements, choice-filling rules and round-wise exit provisions should therefore be considered confirmed only after MCC publishes the official schedule and information bulletin.

Until then, candidates can use the waiting period to build their college preference list, check documents and understand how the counselling process worked previously — without assuming that every 2025 rule will remain unchanged in 2026.