NEET PG Counselling 2026 Awaited: 7 things candidates should check before MCC registration begins

NEET PG Counselling 2026: With the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) yet to announce the counselling dates and release the information bulletin for NEET PG 2026, qualified candidates are waiting for clarity on registration, choice filling and Round 1 seat allotment.
But waiting for the schedule does not necessarily mean waiting to prepare.
Last year's MCC counselling bulletin shows that candidates had to navigate multiple stages — registration, payment, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, reporting and, depending on the outcome, upgradation to subsequent rounds. The 2025 process comprised Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and a Stray Vacancy Round.
The 2026 rules and schedule, however, must be confirmed from the fresh MCC notification once released. Until then, here are seven areas candidates can prepare for.
1. Understand what MCC counselling covers
Last year, MCC counselling covered 50% All India Quota seats contributed by states, along with specified seats in central institutions, 100% DNB seats and 100% seats in Deemed Universities under the applicable counselling framework.
State quota counselling is separate and is handled by the respective state counselling authorities.
2. Do not confuse registration with getting a seat
Registering for counselling does not guarantee admission. The 2025 MCC bulletin explicitly stated that registration did not confer an automatic right to a postgraduate seat; allotment remained subject to merit, eligibility and applicable admission criteria.
This distinction becomes particularly important while preparing a choice list.
3. Start researching colleges before choice filling
Candidates need not wait for the choice-filling window to start comparing colleges. Branch preference, college location, fees, stipend, bond/service conditions and course-related factors can be researched beforehand.
In its 2025 bulletin, MCC specifically advised candidates to verify details such as stipend, fee structure, course duration, bond amount and service conditions directly with the respective college before filling choices. It also warned that locked choices could not be modified.
A candidate's preparation before choice filling can therefore be as important as the actual few minutes spent entering choices.
4. Know the difference between AIQ and state counselling
For the 50% AIQ seats covered by MCC, the 2025 rules specified that counselling was domicile-free. The bulletin also directed candidates seeking State Quota and relevant private medical college seats to approach the appropriate state counselling authority.
Candidates planning to participate in both processes should therefore track MCC and their respective state authority separately.
5. Keep category and PwD documents under watch
Last year's AIQ reservation framework provided 15% reservation for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for OBC-NCL under the Central OBC list, 10% for EWS and 5% horizontal reservation for PwD candidates, subject to the prescribed rules.
Candidates should not assume that an old certificate will automatically satisfy the 2026 requirements. The fresh bulletin should be checked for certificate formats, validity requirements and cut-off dates.
6. Understand the consequences of moving between rounds
The counselling rules change depending on the round. Under the 2025 scheme, candidates could opt for upgradation after an allotment in the earlier rounds, but the consequences became stricter in later stages. A candidate joining a Round 3 seat, for instance, was not permitted to resign and participate in further rounds under that scheme.
Similarly, failure to join certain allotted seats could lead to forfeiture of the security deposit.
These provisions make it essential to understand a round's exit and upgradation rules before accepting or skipping a seat.
7. Treat the 2026 MCC bulletin as the final word
Perhaps the most important preparation step is also the simplest: do not rely solely on social-media posts, forwarded schedules or last year's rules.
MCC's 2025 bulletin advised candidates to verify important communications through its official website and cautioned them against relying on messages circulating on social media without confirming their authenticity.
For NEET PG 2026, the counselling dates, registration fee, security deposit, eligibility conditions, participating seats, reservation requirements, choice-filling rules and round-wise exit provisions should therefore be considered confirmed only after MCC publishes the official schedule and information bulletin.
Until then, candidates can use the waiting period to build their college preference list, check documents and understand how the counselling process worked previously — without assuming that every 2025 rule will remain unchanged in 2026.
Confirmed
NEET PG 2026 qualified candidates will have to participate in the applicable counselling process for PG medical admissions.
MCC conducts counselling for the seats/categories falling under its counselling framework.
The 2025 MCC counselling process had four stages — Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round.
The procedural references in this article are based on the official MCC NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin and Counselling Scheme.
Still awaited for 2026
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 information bulletin
Round-wise counselling schedule and registration dates
Registration and security deposit details
Choice-filling and locking dates
Round 1 seat allotment date
2026-specific eligibility and counselling instructions
Any changes to the round-wise exit, upgradation or forfeiture rules