NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 download link to be activated today

NBE is all set to activate the NEET PG city intimation slip 2026 download link today, August 11. The test city intimation is being given to candidates almost 20 days before the exam. To download the test city intimation slip, the candidates need to keep their user ID and password ready. Only the name of the test city will be informed to the candidates, but the exact details of the exam centre will be provided through the admit card, which will be released on August 27. NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30.
The NEET PG 2026 login portal is currently inactive. If it is activated, it indicates that the test city allotment has been released. Therefore, the candidates can keep checking the login link to check their test city allotment status.
If you forget your user ID or password while trying to download the city slip, you can retrieve it through the 'Forgot User ID/ Password' option available on the candidate login. This option is currently active, and it will get activated only after the release of the test city slip.
With the recent FMGE question paper controversy, NEET PG 2026 aspirants are curious about how NBE sets the questions. In the FMGE exam, there were video-format questions for the first time as well, but NBE received criticism for the same. In certain centres, the videos buffered due to server issues. I hope NBE does not set questions like this in the NEET PG exam. As only 20 days are left for the exam, it is important to complete the last-minute revision with more emphasis on practice questions.