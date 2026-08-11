NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 download link to be activated today

NBE is all set to activate the NEET PG city intimation slip 2026 download link today, August 11. The test city intimation is being given to candidates almost 20 days before the exam. To download the test city intimation slip, the candidates need to keep their user ID and password ready. Only the name of the test city will be informed to the candidates, but the exact details of the exam centre will be provided through the admit card, which will be released on August 27. NEET PG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on August 30.