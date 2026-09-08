NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Soon: Will NBEMS use normalisation? Here’s what candidates need to know

Is there normalisation in NEET PG 2026?

At present, NBEMS has not clearly specified a normalisation formula for NEET PG 2026 in the information available for this year's examination.

The issue is particularly relevant because the Supreme Court had directed NBEMS to disclose the raw scores, answer-key-related information and the normalisation methodology used for NEET PG. However, the 2026 examination was conducted in a single shift, which is an important distinction when considering why normalisation may or may not be required.

NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30. The examination had 180 questions carrying a maximum of 720 marks, with four marks awarded for a correct answer and one mark deducted for an incorrect answer.

Therefore, candidates can initially calculate their raw score using:

Raw score = (Correct answers × 4) – (Incorrect answers × 1)

However, a raw score should not automatically be treated as the final NEET PG rank or percentile until NBEMS publishes the result methodology.