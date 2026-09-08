NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Soon: Will NBEMS use normalisation? Here’s what candidates need to know

The wait for the NEET PG answer key 2026 is nearing its end, with the NBEMS expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheets shortly. Reports indicate that the key could be made available around September 10, although NBEMS has not announced a specific release date yet.
This year’s answer key release is significant for another reason. Following directions from the Supreme Court, NBEMS is making the examination process more transparent by providing candidates access to question IDs, correct answers and their recorded responses.
But as candidates begin calculating their probable scores, one question is emerging as important as the answer key itself: Will NEET PG 2026 scores undergo normalisation?
At present, NBEMS has not clearly specified a normalisation formula for NEET PG 2026 in the information available for this year's examination.
The issue is particularly relevant because the Supreme Court had directed NBEMS to disclose the raw scores, answer-key-related information and the normalisation methodology used for NEET PG. However, the 2026 examination was conducted in a single shift, which is an important distinction when considering why normalisation may or may not be required.
NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30. The examination had 180 questions carrying a maximum of 720 marks, with four marks awarded for a correct answer and one mark deducted for an incorrect answer.
Therefore, candidates can initially calculate their raw score using:
Raw score = (Correct answers × 4) – (Incorrect answers × 1)
However, a raw score should not automatically be treated as the final NEET PG rank or percentile until NBEMS publishes the result methodology.
Normalisation becomes particularly important when candidates take an examination in different shifts or when different question sets need to be statistically adjusted for variations in difficulty.
That is why the question of normalisation has attracted considerable attention among NEET PG aspirants this year. The Supreme Court's intervention on transparency has also made the methodology used to arrive at the final result a matter of greater scrutiny.
For NEET PG aspirants, the 2026 answer key is more than a document containing correct answers. It represents a shift towards greater visibility into how the examination is evaluated.
With the Supreme Court having pushed for greater transparency and NBEMS releasing candidates' responses along with the answer key, the focus is now likely to shift from “What did I score?” to “How was my score arrived at?”
Until NBEMS officially explains whether any normalisation formula will be applied to NEET PG 2026, candidates should distinguish between their calculated raw score and the final score/rank issued by the board.
For now, the safest approach is to wait for the official NBEMS answer key and accompanying methodology rather than relying on claims circulating on social media or coaching platforms.