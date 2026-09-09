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NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Response sheet, download link, release date and latest updates

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 along with the response sheet will be released soon, and NBE has not confirmed an official date yet
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates
NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live UpdatesRepresentative official website image of NEET PG 2026

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets soon. The official release date has not yet been confirmed. Candidates can follow this live blog for updates on the answer key, response sheet, download link, score calculation, result and normalisation.

Do you have any queries on the NEET PG cutoffs, exam or need any other clarifications. Click Here to Submit your Query and we will proivide answer through the live thread below.

Following the SC's directive last year, the National Board of Examinations is set to release the NEET PG answer key and response sheet to ensure transparency. An official release date has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether NBE will release the answer key along with the results or before the result announcement. Also, whether an objection window will be provided has yet to be finalised. Therefore, students need to wait a little longer for exact information on the answer key and response sheet.

Direct link to download NEET PG answer key 2026 - To be Activated

Edexlive tried contacting the NBEMS helpdesk to find out an update on the NEET PG 2026 answer key. The response received from the helpdesk is, 'The exam got concluded (re-exam) on September 5, and it might take a little more time for the answer key. Any update regarding the response sheet shall be provided through the official website'. No update on the date or timeline has been provided by the helpdesk. Therefore, the candidates need to wait for a few more days to get an update.

As per the NBE's information brochure, the NEET PG 2026 result is scheduled to be released by September 30, but every year, the result is declared within 10-15 days after the exam.

As the answer key and response sheet are still awaited, students can keep checking the live thread below to check previous years' cutoff marks/ rank, latest happenings and much more. An official update will be posted as soon as NBE provides information.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: Official Update vs Rumours

NEET PG 2026 Normalisation: Will Scores Be Normalised?

One of the key questions surrounding the NEET PG 2026 result is whether any normalisation methodology will be applied before ranks are prepared.

NEET PG 2026 was conducted in a single shift, which makes the question of normalisation different from a multi-shift examination. At present, candidates should not assume that their calculated raw score will automatically translate into the final score, percentile or rank until NBEMS publishes the result methodology.

For the 180-question paper, candidates can initially calculate their raw score as:

Raw score = (Correct answers × 4) − (Incorrect answers × 1)

However, this should be treated as an estimated raw score and not the final rank calculation.

NEET PG 2026 Response Sheet: What Candidates Will Get

The NEET PG 2026 response sheet is expected to give candidates access to the responses recorded during the examination. Candidates will be able to use the question IDs, their marked responses and the correct answers to assess their performance.

The response sheet is particularly important this year because the examination process is moving towards greater transparency following directions concerning disclosure of answer-key-related information and evaluation methodology.

Edexlive contacts helpdesk regadring answer key

Edexlive has directly contacted the helpdesk of NBEMS to find out an update on answer key. The officials have responded that the re-exam was concluded on September 5 and release of answer key might take sometime. Any update on answer key shall be posted on official website, an official informed.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026 on September 10? Here's What We Know

Reports and media coverage have pointed to September 10 as a possible date for the NEET PG 2026 answer key. However, candidates should note that NBEMS has not officially announced September 10 as the release date.

The safest approach is to treat September 10 as an expected date rather than a confirmed deadline until an official NBEMS notification or the answer-key link appears on the board's website.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: What we know right now

Exam: NEET PG 2026
Exam date: August 30, 2026
Re-examination: September 5, 2026, for affected candidates
Answer key: Awaited
Response sheet: Expected along with/around the answer key
Official release date: Not announced
Result: Scheduled by September 30, according to the information available
Official website: NBEMS

NBEMS' official site currently carries the NEET PG 2026 examination section, while its recent notices include the September 5 re-examination for affected candidates.

Has NBE confirmed release date and time?

NBEMS has not yet announced an official release time/date for the NEET PG 2026 answer key. Candidates should rely on the official NBEMS website rather than unverified social media claims.

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