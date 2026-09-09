NEET PG Answer Key 2026 Live Updates: Response sheet, download link, release date and latest updates

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets soon. The official release date has not yet been confirmed. Candidates can follow this live blog for updates on the answer key, response sheet, download link, score calculation, result and normalisation.
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Following the SC's directive last year, the National Board of Examinations is set to release the NEET PG answer key and response sheet to ensure transparency. An official release date has not been confirmed, and it is not clear whether NBE will release the answer key along with the results or before the result announcement. Also, whether an objection window will be provided has yet to be finalised. Therefore, students need to wait a little longer for exact information on the answer key and response sheet.
Direct link to download NEET PG answer key 2026 - To be Activated