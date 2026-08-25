NEET PG Admit Card 2026: Download link to be activated shortly at nbe.edu.in; check details

NBEMS is expected to activate the NEET PG 2026 admit card download link shortly today, August 25. Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be able to access their hall tickets through the official NBEMS website and the candidate login portal.
NBEMS has revised the NEET PG 2026 admit card release date. Its notice board carries a notification dated August 24 regarding the revised date of release of the NEET-PG 2026 admit card.
Candidates can check the NEET PG section on NBEMS and use their login credentials to download the hall ticket once the link becomes active. The examination portal is also available through the DigiAlm candidate login, where the admit card link is expected to be activated.
After downloading the admit card, candidates should carefully check their name, photograph, examination date, reporting time, examination centre and other instructions. Any discrepancy should be brought to the notice of NBEMS through the prescribed communication channel without delay.
The admit card is an important examination document and candidates should keep a printed copy ready for the examination day. They should also carry the other documents specified by NBEMS along with the hall ticket.
The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. NBEMS has confirmed the tentative examination date in its schedule, while recent examination updates indicate that the test will be conducted in computer-based mode.
The test-city information has already been communicated to candidates, and NBEMS had earlier advised applicants to rely on the details available through the official applicant portal following reports of technical discrepancies in some city-related communications.
With only a few days remaining before the examination, candidates should avoid waiting until the last moment to download the admit card. Once the NEET PG Admit Card 2026 link is activated, candidates should save the document, take a printout, and carefully review the examination-day instructions.