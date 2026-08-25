NEET PG Admit Card 2026: Download link to be activated shortly at nbe.edu.in; check details

NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30

The NEET PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2026. NBEMS has confirmed the tentative examination date in its schedule, while recent examination updates indicate that the test will be conducted in computer-based mode.

The test-city information has already been communicated to candidates, and NBEMS had earlier advised applicants to rely on the details available through the official applicant portal following reports of technical discrepancies in some city-related communications.

With only a few days remaining before the examination, candidates should avoid waiting until the last moment to download the admit card. Once the NEET PG Admit Card 2026 link is activated, candidates should save the document, take a printout, and carefully review the examination-day instructions.