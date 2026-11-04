NEET PG 2027 may change how candidates qualify; what could be different?

Candidates preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) in 2027 could see changes in the way their examination performance is used to determine eligibility for counselling.

An expert committee has recommended replacing the existing percentile-based qualifying system with a rank-based merit system for NEET-PG and NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS). The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given in-principle approval to the proposal, but the final regulations are awaited.

The recommendations were placed before the Supreme Court on November 3, 2026, during proceedings concerning the reduction of qualifying cut-offs for NEET PG 2025.