NEET PG 2027 may change how candidates qualify; what could be different?

Candidates preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) in 2027 could see changes in the way their examination performance is used to determine eligibility for counselling.
An expert committee has recommended replacing the existing percentile-based qualifying system with a rank-based merit system for NEET-PG and NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS). The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given in-principle approval to the proposal, but the final regulations are awaited.
The recommendations were placed before the Supreme Court on November 3, 2026, during proceedings concerning the reduction of qualifying cut-offs for NEET PG 2025.
Under the existing NEET-PG framework, candidates must meet a prescribed qualifying percentile to become eligible for counselling. Their examination ranks are then used, along with applicable reservation and counselling rules, for seat allocation.
The proposed framework would move away from declaring percentile-based qualifying thresholds and place greater emphasis on ranks.
However, the exact mechanism for determining eligibility under the new system has not yet been announced.
Not necessarily.
The proposed removal of percentile-based thresholds should not be interpreted as automatic eligibility for every candidate who appears for NEET PG.
The expert committee has also cautioned against reducing qualifying standards to the extent that candidates with substantially inadequate or negative examination performance become eligible for postgraduate medical admission.
Whether the final regulations introduce a minimum rank requirement, another eligibility safeguard or a different mechanism remains to be seen.
One of the issues behind the proposed reform is the practice of reducing qualifying cut-offs during later counselling rounds to address vacant postgraduate medical seats.
A rank-based framework could change how eligibility is managed across counselling rounds.
However, it is too early to conclude that cut-off revisions will disappear entirely. That will depend on the final regulations and how the new system addresses unfilled seats.
The committee's recommendations extend beyond the examination result format.
They include measures to streamline counselling, improve the verification of available seats and reduce delays between counselling rounds.
Other proposals concern greater digitalisation of counselling, changes to seat acceptance procedures and measures to discourage seat blocking.
The committee has also recommended steps to make non-clinical postgraduate medical courses more attractive, including fee-related changes and relief from certain service bond requirements.
These measures could influence candidates' counselling decisions if implemented.
For now, candidates should continue preparing according to the existing examination syllabus and pattern.
The proposed reform concerns the qualifying and counselling framework. It does not, by itself, establish any change to the examination syllabus, question paper or marking scheme.
Candidates should also avoid assuming that a rank-based system will make postgraduate medical admission easier or guarantee a seat.
The next important development will be the publication of draft regulations by the NMC, followed by the applicable consultation and approval process.
Until the final rules are notified, the existing eligibility framework remains the reference point for aspirants.