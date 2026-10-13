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NEET PG 2026 transparency plea listed in Supreme Court for October 15; petition seeks release of question papers, response sheets

The Supreme Court has listed a petition concerning transparency in NEET PG 2026 for October 15. Filed by the Democratic Medical Association and six others, the plea seeks disclosure of question papers, candidates' response sheets and answer keys.
NEET PG 2026 transparency plea listed in Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has listed a petition seeking greater transparency in NEET PG 2026 for October 15. (Representational image)NEET PG 2026 transparency plea listed in Supreme Court
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New Delhi, October 13: The Supreme Court has listed a petition seeking greater transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) 2026 for October 15, according to the case-status information available on the court's official website.

The petition, filed by the Democratic Medical Association (DMA) and six other petitioners, seeks disclosure of examination-related materials, including actual question papers, candidates' response sheets and answer keys.

The case has been registered as W.P.(C) No. 1319/2026, arising from Diary No. 61605/2026. The Supreme Court's case-status portal shows that the matter remains pending and is listed at the fresh admission stage.

The matter is listed before a Bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, according to the Supreme Court's case-status portal.

The listing details identify October 15 as the next date and describe the purpose as a mention memo. The case is shown under the category of admission and examination-related matters concerning medical and other educational institutions.

What does the NEET PG 2026 petition seek?

In a statement posted on X on October 12, the Democratic Medical Association said the petition was filed to seek greater transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process.

According to the association, the petition seeks disclosure of:

  • Actual NEET PG 2026 question papers

  • Individual candidates' response sheets

  • Answer keys used for evaluation

The DMA said access to these documents would help candidates verify the evaluation process and improve accountability.

The association also described the litigation as a collective effort to protect the rights of NEET PG aspirants.

What does the Supreme Court case status show?

The official case-status information records that the petition was filed on October 1, 2026, and registered on October 10. It also shows verification on October 12.

The listing details available on October 13 indicate:

  • Diary number: 61605/2026

  • Case number: W.P.(C) No. 1319/2026

  • Next listing date: October 15, 2026

  • Bench: Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe

  • Case stage: Fresh admission

  • Current status: Pending

The listing information does not establish that the Supreme Court has admitted the petition for a detailed hearing or issued directions to the examination authorities.

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