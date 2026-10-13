NEET PG 2026 transparency plea listed in Supreme Court for October 15; petition seeks release of question papers, response sheets

New Delhi, October 13: The Supreme Court has listed a petition seeking greater transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) 2026 for October 15, according to the case-status information available on the court's official website.
The petition, filed by the Democratic Medical Association (DMA) and six other petitioners, seeks disclosure of examination-related materials, including actual question papers, candidates' response sheets and answer keys.
The case has been registered as W.P.(C) No. 1319/2026, arising from Diary No. 61605/2026. The Supreme Court's case-status portal shows that the matter remains pending and is listed at the fresh admission stage.
The matter is listed before a Bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe, according to the Supreme Court's case-status portal.
The listing details identify October 15 as the next date and describe the purpose as a mention memo. The case is shown under the category of admission and examination-related matters concerning medical and other educational institutions.
In a statement posted on X on October 12, the Democratic Medical Association said the petition was filed to seek greater transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process.
According to the association, the petition seeks disclosure of:
Actual NEET PG 2026 question papers
Individual candidates' response sheets
Answer keys used for evaluation
The DMA said access to these documents would help candidates verify the evaluation process and improve accountability.
The association also described the litigation as a collective effort to protect the rights of NEET PG aspirants.
The official case-status information records that the petition was filed on October 1, 2026, and registered on October 10. It also shows verification on October 12.
The listing details available on October 13 indicate:
Diary number: 61605/2026
Case number: W.P.(C) No. 1319/2026
Next listing date: October 15, 2026
Bench: Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe
Case stage: Fresh admission
Current status: Pending
The listing information does not establish that the Supreme Court has admitted the petition for a detailed hearing or issued directions to the examination authorities.