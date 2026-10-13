NEET PG 2026 transparency plea listed in Supreme Court for October 15; petition seeks release of question papers, response sheets

New Delhi, October 13: The Supreme Court has listed a petition seeking greater transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG) 2026 for October 15, according to the case-status information available on the court's official website.

The petition, filed by the Democratic Medical Association (DMA) and six other petitioners, seeks disclosure of examination-related materials, including actual question papers, candidates' response sheets and answer keys.

The case has been registered as W.P.(C) No. 1319/2026, arising from Diary No. 61605/2026. The Supreme Court's case-status portal shows that the matter remains pending and is listed at the fresh admission stage.