NEET PG 2026 Test City Allotment Informed via SMS Late Night: Login portal active now

National Board of Examinations released the NEET PG 2026 test city allotment on August 11. Many students received SMS after 11:50 PM on their mobile phones. However, there was a confusion with NBE allocatying distant exam centres. The first SMS that NBE sent to candidates, information about the test city allotment had the test city that was not opted by the applicant while filling the form.
Distant Centre Allocation in the First SMS: NBE sent two text messages to candidates, one at probably around 11:50 AM and one at around 1:40 AM. The first text message's test centre allotment was distant and the city was not even opted by the test takers. There could have been server issues with respect to the NBE portal that led to the wrong city allotment.
Test City Allotment as per Preferences in the Second SMS: In the second SMS that was sent to candidates after 1:40 AM, the test centre allocation has been done based on the test city preferences filled by the candidates. The second SMS can be considered as final, and the aspirants can ignore the first SMS received.
NEET PG 2026 login widow is now activated to check the test city allotment. Enter your user id and password details to login. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 30 and the admit card will be issued on August 27. A late night announcement can be expected on admit card as well.