NEET PG 2026 Test City Allotment Informed via SMS Late Night: Login portal active now

What is the confusion on NEET PG 2026 Test City Allotment?

Distant Centre Allocation in the First SMS: NBE sent two text messages to candidates, one at probably around 11:50 AM and one at around 1:40 AM. The first text message's test centre allotment was distant and the city was not even opted by the test takers. There could have been server issues with respect to the NBE portal that led to the wrong city allotment.

Test City Allotment as per Preferences in the Second SMS: In the second SMS that was sent to candidates after 1:40 AM, the test centre allocation has been done based on the test city preferences filled by the candidates. The second SMS can be considered as final, and the aspirants can ignore the first SMS received.