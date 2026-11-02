NEET PG 2026: Supreme Court asks NBEMS to justify non-disclosure of question papers

New Delhi, November 2: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) over its reluctance to disclose NEET PG question papers and directed the examination body to submit a written explanation justifying its policy.

A Bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe was hearing petitions concerning transparency in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET PG), including a plea filed by the Democratic Medical Association (DMA) and others.

During the proceedings, the Court questioned why candidates were being provided numerical question IDs and answer details without access to the actual questions and options.

According to a statement issued by the DMA on November 2, Senior Advocate Shikhil Suri and Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput appeared for the petitioners.