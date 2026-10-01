NEET PG 2026 scorecard, answer key released; know how to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecard and answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2026 today, October 1. It has activated the link to downlad NEET PG scorecard 2026 and NEET PG answer key 2026 on the official portal at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination can access NEET PG 2026 scorecard and answer key with their valid login credentials. One can download through the individual applicant login at NBEMS website.

How to download NEET PG scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Open the NBEMS's official portal at natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET PG 2026

Step 3: Find the link to download NEET PG scorecard

Step 4: Fill in the valid login credentials.

Step 5: Submit the details and download NEET PG answer key 2026

NEET PG 2026 answer key

The NBEMS has released the answer key and discussed the important details in the official notice.

1. Candidates will be able to see the section-wise Question IDs as per the sequence in respect of their set of question paper. Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled across candidates, the question IDs in a section may appear in different sequence for different candidates.

2. Status of the response given by the candidate (Answered/ Not Attempted) for each question in respect of his/her set of question paper.

3. Correct answer key ID (1/2/3/4) for each question in respect of his/her set of question paper. Since the order of options for a question are also shuffled across candidates, the correct key ID for a question ID may be different for different candidates.

4. Response (1/2/3/4) marked against each question by the candidates in his/her set of question paper.

5. Score given (4/ -1/ 0) to the candidate for each of the questions in his/her set of question paper, as per scheme of examination.

The NBEMS has conducted the NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30. It has declared the exam results on September 24, 2026.