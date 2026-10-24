NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Cutoff 2026 Trends: General Medicine, Radiology lead top-rank allotments

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 provisional seat allotment list, offering an early picture of how postgraduate medical seats have been distributed across specialties, institutions and reservation categories.

The provisional list, published on October 23, contains 28,723 allotment data. An analysis of the opening ranks shows that MD General Medicine and MD Radio-Diagnosis feature prominently among the choices of top-ranked candidates.

However, the allotment list should not be confused with a final cutoff. It reflects provisional seat allocations based on candidates' ranks, preferences, available seats and applicable quotas.