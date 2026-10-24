NEET PG Round 1 Provisional Cutoff 2026 Trends: General Medicine, Radiology lead top-rank allotments

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 provisional seat allotment list, offering an early picture of how postgraduate medical seats have been distributed across specialties, institutions and reservation categories.
The provisional list, published on October 23, contains 28,723 allotment data. An analysis of the opening ranks shows that MD General Medicine and MD Radio-Diagnosis feature prominently among the choices of top-ranked candidates.
However, the allotment list should not be confused with a final cutoff. It reflects provisional seat allocations based on candidates' ranks, preferences, available seats and applicable quotas.
The opening allotments provide an indication of the specialties secured by some of the highest-ranked candidates.
MD General Medicine: The candidate holding All India Rank (AIR) 1 was provisionally allotted a seat at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.
MD Radio-Diagnosis: The first allotment for this specialty in the list appears at AIR 7, at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.
MD Dermatology: The specialty appears at AIR 12, with an allotment at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.
MS Orthopaedics: An allotment appears at AIR 30 at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad.
MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology: An allotment appears at AIR 44 at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.
MD Paediatrics: An allotment appears at AIR 70 at Government Medical College, Kozhikode.
MS General Surgery: An allotment appears at AIR 73 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi.
These figures represent the earliest allotments identified for the respective specialties in the provisional list. They are not closing ranks and should not be interpreted as the minimum ranks required for admission.
General Medicine accounts for several of the earliest allotments. Candidates holding AIR 1, 3, 4 and 6 received provisional General Medicine seats, while the first Radiology allotment appears at AIR 7.
The list also shows Dermatology entering the allotment sequence within the top 15 ranks.
These early allocations suggest strong preference for certain clinical specialties among high-ranked candidates. However, the data alone cannot establish whether demand for a specialty has increased or decreased compared with 2025.
A year-on-year comparison would require the corresponding previous-year allotment data, with matching quotas, categories and counselling rounds.
The provisional allotment document includes seats under multiple quotas, including All India, DNB, institutional and self-financed merit categories.
The same specialty may have different allotment ranks depending on the college, quota and reservation category.
Moreover, an Open-category seat can be allotted to a candidate belonging to a reserved category based on merit. Candidates should therefore distinguish between the allotted category and the candidate's category while analysing the results.