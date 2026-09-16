NEET PG 2026 Marks vs Rank May Look Different: How the Shift From 800 to 720 Could Change the Score-Rank Equation

With NEET PG 2026 already over, candidates are now turning to one of the most closely watched questions ahead of the result: what could their marks mean in terms of All India Rank?
There is, however, an important difference this year that makes a direct comparison with previous NEET PG results difficult. The 2026 examination was conducted with 180 questions carrying a maximum of 720 marks, compared with 200 questions and 800 marks in the previous pattern. The marking scheme continues to award four marks for a correct answer and deduct one mark for an incorrect answer.
That change matters when candidates look back at the NEET PG 2023 and 2025 result data, where the published score was out of 800. The 2023 and 2025 result PDFs therefore cannot simply be used to assign a 2026 rank to the same raw score.
This means that 600 marks in NEET PG 2026 represents a larger proportion of the available marks than 600 marks in the 800-mark format.
However, percentage conversion alone cannot be used to predict AIR. NEET PG is a ranking examination, so the eventual position of a candidate depends on how the entire group performs.
The previous result data already show that the relationship between marks and rank can change from one examination year to another.
For example, the 2023 result contains candidates with scores such as 500, 550 and 600 marks at different rank positions, while the 2025 result similarly records score and AIR out of an 800-mark paper. The 2023 result itself shows, among other entries, 500 marks at AIR 18,459 and 516 marks at AIR 14,666.
The 2026 paper has now changed the scale on which those raw marks were generated.
Several factors will matter when the result is released:
The maximum score has fallen from 800 to 720.
The number of questions has fallen from 200 to 180.
The +4/-1 marking scheme remains unchanged.
Candidates now have a different distribution of possible raw scores because there are fewer questions.
The final marks-to-rank relationship will depend on the overall performance of the 2026 candidate pool.
Historical 2023 and 2025 score-rank tables should therefore be treated as reference data, not a direct 2026 rank predictor.
Once the 2026 result is published, one useful comparison will be to look at both raw marks and marks as a percentage of the maximum score.
For instance, 600/720 and 600/800 are mathematically different positions on their respective score scales. But even that normalised comparison will not establish equivalent ranks because rank depends on the distribution of scores among candidates.
This makes the upcoming NEET PG 2026 result particularly interesting from a data perspective. For the first time in this recent three-year comparison, candidates and analysts will have to interpret the score-rank relationship against a 720-mark ceiling rather than the familiar 800-mark scale.
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