NEET PG 2026 Marks vs Rank May Look Different: How the Shift From 800 to 720 Could Change the Score-Rank Equation

With NEET PG 2026 already over, candidates are now turning to one of the most closely watched questions ahead of the result: what could their marks mean in terms of All India Rank?

There is, however, an important difference this year that makes a direct comparison with previous NEET PG results difficult. The 2026 examination was conducted with 180 questions carrying a maximum of 720 marks, compared with 200 questions and 800 marks in the previous pattern. The marking scheme continues to award four marks for a correct answer and deduct one mark for an incorrect answer.

That change matters when candidates look back at the NEET PG 2023 and 2025 result data, where the published score was out of 800. The 2023 and 2025 result PDFs therefore cannot simply be used to assign a 2026 rank to the same raw score.