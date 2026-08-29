NEET PG 2026 exam on August 30; NMC chief says security measures tightened at exam centres

New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the NEET PG 2026 examination tomorrow, August 30. The NEET PG entrance exam will be held in a single shift from 9 am to 12:30 pm.

All the candidates who have registered for the NEET PG entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website at nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. One must use their user ID and password to download NEET PG 2026 hall ticket.

Amidst candidates' concerns regarding the fear of question paper leaks and exam security, Dr Abhijat Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), responded by stating that the exam would be conducted online and that there is no possibility of the question paper leaking.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Abhijat Sheth, said, "In the NEET PG examination, since it is conducted as a computer-based test, paper leaks are not possible. The paper is published only half an hour before the examination... To ensure the safety of the examination, we have introduced Aadhaar-based authentication for identification."

"We have enhanced our overall security mechanisms, increased the number of security officials, and strengthened overall vigilance during the examination. We have done two things this time. First, we ensured that students were provided with the right information about the conduct of the examination... Second, we have enhanced our security, particularly vigilance during the examination, selection of examination centres, logistics support, and backup support for the centres. We ensured that the examination could be managed successfully even in difficult environments, without any hindrance," he said.

The NMC chief urged candidates not to believe rumors circulating on social media regarding the exam. He advised them to follow official social media handles and portals.

"We have geared up very well for the preparation of the NEET PG 2026 examination. We will ensure that it is conducted safely and securely, and we will maintain the sanctity of the examination. We have 2,73,183 candidates who have registered, out of which 2,73,083 candidates have received their admit cards... We haven't increased the examination duration, but we have reduced the number of examination questions from 200 to 180 to ensure that students have a full opportunity to answer the maximum possible number of questions. There is a total of 1,111 examination centres across 338 cities in the country," he further added.

He said, "We have done all the efforts to ensure that examination runs in fair, transparent, and secure way, and I assured on behalf of the government, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and National Board of Examination that we will do all efforts to maintain the sanctity of the examination, and we will ensure that examination is conducted smoothly."

NEET PG 2026 marking scheme

For each correct response: Four (4) marks

For incorrect response: One mark will be deducted

Unattempted question: Zero

With inputs of ANI