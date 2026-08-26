NEET PG 2026: Documents required on exam day; key instructions candidates must know

Documents to carry on NEET PG exam day

Candidates must carry a printed colour copy of the barcoded/QR-coded admit card. They must also carry a photocopy of their permanent or provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration certificate, which will be retained by the test centre. Candidates claiming a scribe or additional time under the RPwD Act must additionally carry the prescribed UDID/disability certificate.

A valid original government-issued photo ID is also compulsory. Accepted options include PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card with photograph. The name on the ID should match the name on the admit card. Candidates with a name change due to marriage or other reasons must carry supporting legal documentation.

Importantly, photocopies of government IDs and IDs shown through DigiLocker will not be accepted. Candidates must produce the original valid hard-copy ID.