NEET PG 2026: Documents required on exam day; key instructions candidates must know

NEET PG 2026 admit card was released around 2:00 am on August 26 (late night of August 25), and the download link is now available. Candidates should download it from the official NBEMS website and retain a copy for future reference.
With the examination approaching, candidates should pay particular attention to the documents they need to carry. According to the NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin, the following items are mandatory at the examination centre.
Candidates must carry a printed colour copy of the barcoded/QR-coded admit card. They must also carry a photocopy of their permanent or provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration certificate, which will be retained by the test centre. Candidates claiming a scribe or additional time under the RPwD Act must additionally carry the prescribed UDID/disability certificate.
A valid original government-issued photo ID is also compulsory. Accepted options include PAN Card, Driving Licence, Voter ID, Passport and Aadhaar Card with photograph. The name on the ID should match the name on the admit card. Candidates with a name change due to marriage or other reasons must carry supporting legal documentation.
Importantly, photocopies of government IDs and IDs shown through DigiLocker will not be accepted. Candidates must produce the original valid hard-copy ID.
NBEMS has prohibited stationery, including pens, calculators, notes, writing pads and paper, as well as electronic devices such as mobile phones, earphones, smartwatches and fitness bands. Jewellery, wallets, handbags, belts, caps, food items and water bottles are also listed among prohibited articles. The centre will not provide a facility to store candidates' belongings.
Candidates should reach the centre well before the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. The reporting counter closes 30 minutes before the examination begins, and reaching the venue premises alone will not be sufficient if the candidate reaches the reporting point late.
Security checks, biometric registration and identity verification will be conducted at the centre. Candidates should also avoid applying mehendi or colour/tattoo on their fingers, as this could create difficulties during fingerprint-based registration.
Candidates should therefore check their admit card carefully, arrange the required documents in advance and avoid carrying anything that could delay entry on examination day.