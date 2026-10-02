NEET PG 2026: Democratic Medical Association moves Supreme Court; seeks candidate-specific question papers and answer keys

The Democratic Medical Association (DMA) has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking greater transparency in the disclosure of examination material for NEET PG 2026. The development comes a day after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the scorecards and candidate-specific answer-key information for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.

According to the DMA’s social media post shared on October 1, a writ petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging the manner in which NBEMS has disclosed the NEET PG 2026 examination material.

The association is seeking disclosure of the actual questions, options and candidate-specific responses, arguing that providing only numerical Question IDs and option numbers does not allow candidates to independently verify their answers.