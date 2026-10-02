NEET PG 2026: Democratic Medical Association moves Supreme Court; seeks candidate-specific question papers and answer keys

The Democratic Medical Association (DMA) has approached the Supreme Court of India seeking greater transparency in the disclosure of examination material for NEET PG 2026. The development comes a day after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the scorecards and candidate-specific answer-key information for the postgraduate medical entrance examination.
According to the DMA’s social media post shared on October 1, a writ petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging the manner in which NBEMS has disclosed the NEET PG 2026 examination material.
The association is seeking disclosure of the actual questions, options and candidate-specific responses, arguing that providing only numerical Question IDs and option numbers does not allow candidates to independently verify their answers.
The petition seeks directions for NBEMS to provide candidates with:
Candidate-specific question papers
The actual options presented to each candidate
Recorded responses submitted by candidates
Official answer keys
A time-bound window for raising objections before counselling begins
A mechanism to consider objections and make corrections wherever an error is established
The DMA has also sought a more structured disclosure mechanism for future postgraduate medical entrance examinations.
The association’s post states that the petition does not seek re-evaluation or judicial determination of medical answers, but focuses on providing candidates with sufficient examination material to verify their scores.
Why is question-wise disclosure being challenged?
NBEMS’ October 1 notice provides candidates access through their individual applicant logins to question-wise information, including Question IDs, correct-answer IDs, recorded responses and marks awarded. LiveLaw reported that the petition challenges this format because candidates may not be able to see the actual questions and the corresponding option text that appeared in their examination.
This issue assumes significance because NEET PG 2026 scores and ranks will form the basis of the subsequent counselling and admission process. The petition therefore seeks an opportunity for candidates to verify their examination records before the counselling process progresses.
NEET PG 2026 answer key and scorecard released
NBEMS officially listed “Scorecard and Answer Key of NEET-PG 2026” on its notice board on October 1.
Individual scorecards were made available following the declaration of the NEET PG 2026 result on September 24. Candidates can access their scorecards and answer-key information through their NBEMS applicant login.
The matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court, and any further directions from the court could affect the disclosure process for NEET PG 2026 candidates.
Note: The DMA’s post shown in the screenshots identifies the petition as Diary No. 61605/2026, while LiveLaw’s report identifies the diary number as 61065/2026. The discrepancy should be checked against the Supreme Court’s official case-status record before publication.