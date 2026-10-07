NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule released; Round 1 registration from October 12

The wait for NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule is over. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling dates. It has released the NEET PG counselling 2026 schedule on the official portal at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2026 entrance exam can particpate in the counselling through the official MCC's portal. The online registration for NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling for postgraduate medical courses will be available between October 12 and 21.

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