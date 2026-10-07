Exams

NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule released; Round 1 registration from October 12

Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam can register for NEET PG 2026 Round 1 counselling from October 12 to 21 through the official portal at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2026 counselling
NEET PG 2026 counsellingPic: official website
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The wait for NEET PG 2026 counselling schedule is over. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling dates. It has released the NEET PG counselling 2026 schedule on the official portal at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2026 entrance exam can particpate in the counselling through the official MCC's portal. The online registration for NEET PG 2026 round 1 counselling for postgraduate medical courses will be available between October 12 and 21.

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NEET PG
NEET PG counselling
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