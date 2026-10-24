NEET PG 2026 Counselling: No first-year course fee for candidates opting for seat upgradation, NBEMS clarifies

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has clarified that candidates allotted NBEMS-accredited seats through NEET PG 2026 counselling will not be required to pay the first-year course fee if they choose to participate in subsequent rounds for seat upgradation.
In a notice issued on October 24, 2026, NBEMS outlined the reporting and joining procedures for candidates allotted seats through the All India Quota counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
The clarification follows changes in the counselling process and explains how candidates choosing the freeze or float option must proceed with fee payment and admission.
According to NBEMS, candidates who choose the freeze option and decide to join their allotted seat must pay the first-year annual course fee directly to the NBEMS-accredited hospital where the seat has been allotted.
However, candidates opting for float or upgradation will not have to pay the first-year fee while awaiting the outcome of the next counselling round.
They will be required to pay the fee only at the institution where they ultimately decide to join after freezing their seat.
NBEMS has also instructed accredited hospitals not to collect the first-year course fee from candidates who have chosen the float option.
The board further clarified that the first-year fee will not be collected in NBEMS accounts during the counselling process.
NBEMS has directed accredited hospitals to update the reporting and joining status of allotted candidates on the Intra-MCC portal within the deadlines prescribed by MCC.
If a hospital fails to update a candidate's reporting or joining status, the allotted seat will be treated as vacant and carried forward to the next counselling round.
Hospitals must also verify candidates' original documents and eligibility before allowing them to join. For reserved-category seats, valid category certificates must be checked in accordance with the NEET PG 2026 information bulletin.
NBEMS warned that institutions approving or forwarding false, fabricated or deficient documents could face action, including a monetary penalty of Rs 1 lakh per candidate, wherever applicable.
Candidates who decide to join their allotted seat without opting for upgradation must begin training within the reporting and joining period prescribed for the relevant counselling round.
If a candidate secures an upgraded seat in a subsequent round, the training period will be counted from the date of reporting or joining at the upgraded institution.
If the seat is not upgraded, the candidate must report to and join the previously allotted institution within the applicable counselling schedule.
NBEMS has stated that extensions to the regular reporting and joining deadlines will not be permitted.
Candidates working in government departments, Railways, public sector undertakings or other government organisations, or those bound by service obligations, must obtain the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) and relieving documents before joining.
Where additional time is required to secure release from employment, candidates may request an extension from NBEMS after reporting to the allotted institution and completing the prescribed formalities.
Such an extension is not automatic and may be granted for a maximum of 90 days from the date of seat allotment, subject to the conditions specified by NBEMS.
The board has also clarified that its Online Portal for Joining and Registration (OPJR) will remain inactive until MCC completes all rounds of NEET PG 2026 counselling.
A separate notification will be issued regarding activation of the portal.
Candidates have been advised to follow the counselling schedule and instructions published on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, as NBEMS will not intervene in MCC's counselling process.