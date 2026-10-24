NEET PG 2026 Counselling: No first-year course fee for candidates opting for seat upgradation, NBEMS clarifies

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has clarified that candidates allotted NBEMS-accredited seats through NEET PG 2026 counselling will not be required to pay the first-year course fee if they choose to participate in subsequent rounds for seat upgradation.

In a notice issued on October 24, 2026, NBEMS outlined the reporting and joining procedures for candidates allotted seats through the All India Quota counselling conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The clarification follows changes in the counselling process and explains how candidates choosing the freeze or float option must proceed with fee payment and admission.