NEET PG 2026 Aspirants still wait for an update on answer key, response sheet

Along with the results, NBEMS will release the cutoff percentile scores. However, these cutoffs are usually reduced when the counselling begins. In case there are more vacant seats after the AIQ counselling and state-level Round 1 counselling, the qualifying percentile of NEET PG is usually reduced. This has become a point of criticism, and certain aspirants have been criticising NBEMS on social media platforms. There were instances where the qualifying cutoff mark was reduced to 'Zero'. The aspirants argue that the reduction in cutoff marks will affect the educational and training standards.