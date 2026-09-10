NEET PG 2026 Aspirants still wait for an update on answer key, response sheet

NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted on August 30, and a re-exam took place on September 5 in Jaipur for a section of aspirants. This year, NBEMS decided to release the answer key and response sheets following the SC directives (issued in 2025). The idea is to ensure transparency as well. Ever since the exam concluded, the aspirants have been waiting for the answer key so that they can estimate their tentative scores. However, NBEMS has not confirmed an official release date and time.
As of now, the aspirants are confused about whether NBEMS releases the answer key along with the results or separately. NEET PG result 2026 will be released by September 30 (as per the official schedule), but an early announcement can be expected as per previous years' trends. Normalisation is expected to be implemented for the 2026 exam because a re-exam was conducted on September 5. Technically, the exam has been conducted in two shifts. Therefore, normalisation might become relevant for the 2026 exam.
NBE has not released an official document on normalisation and the process through which the scores are normalised.
Over the years, there have been several instances where NBEMS declared NEET PG results within 10-12 days after the exam (Irrespective of confirming the official date). Considering September 5 as the exam date (re-exam), the aspirants are now anticipating whether NBEMS will declare the results after September 15. However, no official information has been announced by NBEMS regarding the same.
There were rumours about the answer key date, claiming that NBEMS is expected to activate response sheets on September 10. These rumours are baseless, as NBEMS has not confirmed the official date and time.
Along with the results, NBEMS will release the cutoff percentile scores. However, these cutoffs are usually reduced when the counselling begins. In case there are more vacant seats after the AIQ counselling and state-level Round 1 counselling, the qualifying percentile of NEET PG is usually reduced. This has become a point of criticism, and certain aspirants have been criticising NBEMS on social media platforms. There were instances where the qualifying cutoff mark was reduced to 'Zero'. The aspirants argue that the reduction in cutoff marks will affect the educational and training standards.