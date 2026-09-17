NEET PG 2026 aspirants continue to await answer key; result announcement by September 30

For the past 2 days, the anticipation for the NEET PG 2026 answer key and result has grown. While NBEMS clearly mentioned the result date as 'by September 30', many aspirants are anticipating an early result announcement based on previous years' trends. As NBEMS released NEET PG results within 10-12 days after the exam in the past, it does not mean that NBEMS shall follow a similar timeline this year. While NBEMS confirmed the release of the answer key, a definitive date has not been specified, and the anticipation for the response sheet is growing bigger day-by-day.