NEET PG 2026 aspirants continue to await answer key; result announcement by September 30

For the past 2 days, the anticipation for the NEET PG 2026 answer key and result has grown. While NBEMS clearly mentioned the result date as 'by September 30', many aspirants are anticipating an early result announcement based on previous years' trends. As NBEMS released NEET PG results within 10-12 days after the exam in the past, it does not mean that NBEMS shall follow a similar timeline this year. While NBEMS confirmed the release of the answer key, a definitive date has not been specified, and the anticipation for the response sheet is growing bigger day-by-day.
A few NEET PG test takers from Vijayawada and Guntur expressed their views to EdexLive. A candidate (not mentioning the name) from Vijayawada shared that 'we know that NBEMS confirmed the result date as September 30, but we are anxious to know about the exam performance. An update on the answer key is the least we expect, and I have been checking the website now and then. Hopefully, NBEMS might give an update soon, he concluded.
Another aspirant from Guntur shared that she has been refreshing the candidate portal now and then to check if the answer key or response sheet link gets activated. In the past, NBEMS declared NEET PG results within 10-12 days after the exam, and we are anticipating the result announcement as early as possible. I am keen to know my score, she concluded.
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