NEET PG 2026 Application Form Editing: List of details not allowed for corrections

NEET PG 2026 Application From Editing: National Board of Examinations shall open the online correction window for the NEET PG 2026 application form editing on July 25. The last date to submit the application form is July 21. Only the form filled and fee paid candidates shall be allowed to edit the application form. However, NBE has specified certain instructions to edit the details in application form through the information brochure.

The applicants must note that there are two edit windows in NEET PG application form. The second edit window that will open on July 31 is the selective edit window through the applicants can only correct the incorrect images. Between July 25 to 28, the appicants can edit certain details.

List of details NOT allowed for Editing

Name

Email ID

Aadhaar Number

Nationality

Test State Preference

Correspondence Address

Mobile Number

The corrections in the application form shall be allowed only through the official website natboard.edu.in. Once the deadline concludes, NBE will not allow further corrections in the application form.

Apart from the details specified above, the applicants will be able to edit rest of the details filled in the application form. NBE is clear about not allowing to edit test city preferences in the application form. The applicants shall be informed well-advance regarding the test city allotment which will be released on August 11, 2026. NBE will release admit cards on August 27.

NBE will conduct the exam in a single shift on August 30. The exam is of 3-hour duration, i.e., 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.