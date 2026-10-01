NEET PG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet and Scorecard Today: Check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2026 answer key and individual scorecards. According to the notice dated October 1, 2026, candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination can now access their respective documents through the official NBEMS website.

The NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24, 2026. Candidates can download their individual scorecards from the NBEMS website from October 1 onwards. The scorecards will remain available for download for six months from the date of issuance, after which candidates may no longer be able to access them from the website.