NEET PG 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet and Scorecard Today: Check details here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET PG 2026 answer key and individual scorecards. According to the notice dated October 1, 2026, candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination can now access their respective documents through the official NBEMS website.
The NEET PG 2026 result was declared on September 24, 2026. Candidates can download their individual scorecards from the NBEMS website from October 1 onwards. The scorecards will remain available for download for six months from the date of issuance, after which candidates may no longer be able to access them from the website.
NEET PG 2026 answer key released
NBEMS has also made the individual answer key available through the candidate's applicant login. Importantly, the answer key is displayed according to the candidate's particular question-paper set.
The answer key contains:
Section-wise Question IDs corresponding to the candidate's question-paper set
Response status for every question — answered or not attempted
Correct answer key ID, from 1 to 4
Answer marked by the candidate, from 1 to 4
Score awarded for each question, according to the examination marking scheme
NBEMS has clarified that the sequence of questions within a section was shuffled among candidates. Therefore, the Question IDs may appear in different sequences for different candidates.
Similarly, the options for individual questions were also shuffled. As a result, the correct answer key ID corresponding to a particular Question ID may differ between candidates.
Candidates can check question-wise scores
The release of the individual answer key allows candidates to see how their responses were evaluated. The document displays the score awarded for every question according to the examination scheme, including 4, -1 or 0 marks, as applicable.
Candidates can therefore use the answer key and response details to understand their question-wise performance alongside the score reflected in their NEET PG 2026 scorecard.
Candidates should:
Visit the official NBEMS website.
Open the NEET PG 2026 section.
Log in using their individual applicant credentials.
Access the scorecard and answer key/response details.
Download and save copies of the documents for future reference.
The scorecard should be preserved carefully as it will be available on the NBEMS website for only six months from the date of issuance.