NEET PG 2026: AIMSA seeks question paper, official answer key and individual response sheets

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, seeking the early release of the NEET PG 2026 question paper, official answer key and individual response sheets.
In a letter dated September 26, 2026, AIMSA said it had received representations from NEET PG 2026 candidates who raised concerns about their marks and sought greater clarity regarding the evaluation process.
The association has requested the concerned authorities to make examination-related documents available so that candidates can independently verify their responses and understand how their scores were calculated.
In its representation, AIMSA specifically sought the release of:
The official NEET PG 2026 question paper
The official answer key for all questions
Individual response sheets or recorded responses of candidates
According to the association, access to these documents would allow candidates to compare their recorded responses with the official answers, calculate their expected marks and bring any discrepancies to the notice of the competent authority.
The request comes as candidates await the detailed question-wise information promised by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
NBEMS has said that candidates will be able to access the Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, recorded response IDs and the score awarded for each question through their individual NEET PG 2026 applicant login. The information is scheduled to be made available on or after October 1, 2026.
The release is significant because candidates will be able to compare their recorded responses with the official answer information rather than relying only on the overall score and rank.
AIMSA said that a considerable number of candidates had approached the association with concerns regarding the marks obtained in their results. The association has therefore asked for greater transparency and clarity in the evaluation process.
The representation also describes NEET PG as a high-stakes examination that determines postgraduate medical opportunities for thousands of medical graduates.
However, AIMSA's representation is an appeal for greater access to examination information and does not by itself establish that errors occurred in the evaluation of NEET PG 2026.