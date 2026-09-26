NEET PG 2026: AIMSA seeks question paper, official answer key and individual response sheets

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA) has written to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, seeking the early release of the NEET PG 2026 question paper, official answer key and individual response sheets.

In a letter dated September 26, 2026, AIMSA said it had received representations from NEET PG 2026 candidates who raised concerns about their marks and sought greater clarity regarding the evaluation process.

The association has requested the concerned authorities to make examination-related documents available so that candidates can independently verify their responses and understand how their scores were calculated.