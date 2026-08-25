NEET PG 2026 Admit Card still Awaited: Rumours on exam postponement take the spotlight

NBE will soon activate the NEET PG 2026 admit card download link, and as of August 25, 2026 (8:30 PM), NBE has not announced any further delay. The city intimation slip was released late at night on August 11, and NBE did not delay or revise the scheduled date. While the admit card download link is still awaited, rumours of an exam postponement are now taking the spotlight. NBEMS has already issued an official update debunking the rumours of an exam postponement.
The rumours about NEET PG 2026 postponement are not true. NBEMS has strictly warned platforms against posting fake information or circulating rumours about the exam postponement. Therefore, candidates are advised not to believe any rumours circulating about the exam postponement. NEET PG 2026 will be conducted on August 30 (Sunday).
Rumours resurfaced when NBE did not activate the admit card download link. However, NBE has not confirmed a release time, which means the admit card can be released anytime today. Even during the release of the city intimation slip, the announcement happened late at night. Therefore, candidates are advised to wait patiently, as NBE will inform them once the link is activated.
NBEMS has also warned against social media accounts claiming to have leaked the NEET PG 2026 question paper. The board will take strict action if anyone tries to circulate a fake question paper or a paper claimed to be leaked. NEET PG is a fully online, computer-based exam, and there is no scope for a question paper leak.
Candidates are anticipating the admit card download link so they can plan their accommodation and other logistics for exam day. As the candidates are alreadya ware about the test city, knowing the exact exam centre will help them to plan better in advance.