NEET PG 2026 Admit Card still Awaited: Rumours on exam postponement take the spotlight

NBE will soon activate the NEET PG 2026 admit card download link, and as of August 25, 2026 (8:30 PM), NBE has not announced any further delay. The city intimation slip was released late at night on August 11, and NBE did not delay or revise the scheduled date. While the admit card download link is still awaited, rumours of an exam postponement are now taking the spotlight. NBEMS has already issued an official update debunking the rumours of an exam postponement.