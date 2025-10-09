NEET-PG 2025 counselling likely to begin mid-October: MCC to release schedule soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce the much-awaited schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 counselling by mid-October. However, an official confirmation is yet to be issued on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in , where the complete schedule will be uploaded once finalised.

Students who have cleared the NEET-PG 2025 examination will be eligible to register and participate in the online counselling process for postgraduate medical seats.

How to register for NEET PG 2025 counselling

Once the registration window opens, candidates can follow these steps to complete the process:

Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in. Click on the link for NEET PG Counselling 2025 – Round 1 Registration. Enter the required details to complete registration. Fill in the online application form carefully. Pay the counselling registration fee online. Submit the application and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

What MCC schedule will include

Along with the official notification, the MCC will release detailed information about:

Choice filling and locking deadlines

Registration and payment dates

Seat allotment results

Reporting timelines at allotted colleges

Data verification process

The counselling will take place in four rounds: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and a final stray vacancy round.

What’s next

Students are advised to keep a close watch on MCC’s official website for verified updates. Avoid relying on social media or unofficial portals, as misinformation is common during this stage.

With the results already declared, the counselling phase marks the final step for NEET-PG 2025 aspirants to secure admission into postgraduate medical courses across India.