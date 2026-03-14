NEET MDS 2026 registration begins at natboard.edu.in; exam on May 2

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started accpeting the online registeres for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2026). It has opened the NEET MDS 2026 registration window on March 14 at 3 pm.

Interested ande eligible candidates can apply online for NEET MDS 2026 exam through the official website at nbe.edu.in. The last date to submit the application form is March 30, 2026. The application correction window will be available from April 4 to 6, 2026.

The NBEMS will be releasing the NEET MDS admit card 2026 on April 25. The NEET MDS entrance exam will be held on May 2, 2026. The cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2026 is May 31, 2026. The NEET MDS results 2026 will be declared by June 2, 2026.

How to apply online for NEET MDS 2026 exam?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NBEMS at nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the NEET MDS tab on the homepage

Step 3: Find the NEET MDS application form link

Step 4: Fill in the NEET MDS application form with all details including acadmeic and personal

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Upload all the required doucments

Step 7: Submit the NEET MDS registration form

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need

NEET MDS application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 3500 as application fee to complete the registration process. It is Rs 2,500 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.