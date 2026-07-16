NEET Cut-off 2026: Check category-wise NEET UG cut-off, qualifying marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 results on July 16. It has activated the NEET UG result 2026 link on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must use their valid login credentials such as registration or application number and date of birth to check the NEET UG scorecard 2026. The Agency has also released NEET UG cut-off 2026 and NEET toppers list along with results.

"The category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the NTA website," the official notice reads.

It has released the category-wise number of candidates qualified, based on the qualifying criteria of NEET UG – 2025 and 2024. Explore the NEET UG cut-off marks for general, OBC, SC and ST categories along with the qualifying percentage.

NEET Cut-off 2026 marks

General: 715- 213 (50th percentile)

SC/ST/ OBC: 212-177 (40th percentile)

Category-wise qualified candidates

• General: 2.91 lakh

• OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh

• SC: 1.59 lakh

• ST: 63,716

• Gen-EWS: 95,026

• PwBD: 3,666