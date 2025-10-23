NBEMS announces DNB Final Theory exam schedule for December 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the DNB Final Theory Examination for December 2025. The exams are set to take place on December 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025, and will be conducted on a computer-based platform at various centers across India.

Important dates and application process

The application process and related events are outlined below:

- Availability of the information bulletin: October 23, 2025, 03:00 PM onwards

- Online submission of application form (Theory & Practical Exam and Only Practical Exam): October 23, 2025, to November 16, 2025, from 03:00 PM till 11:55 PM

- Admit cards available for download: From December 12, 2025, onwards at the NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in)

Date of Theory Examination: December 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025

Exam structure and eligibility

The DNB/DrNB Final is an exit examination for the award of DNB/DrNB qualifications, conducted biannually in June and December. It comprises two stages: a theory examination followed by a practical examination. As per NBEMS, "An eligible candidate who has qualified the theory examination is permitted to appear in the practical examination." Candidates who fail the theory exam must retake it.

Eligible candidates include those completing their prescribed training as DNB/DrNB trainees at NBEMS-accredited institutes by the specified date and submitting the required certificate. Additionally, candidates who have passed a recognised Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS or DM/MCh) under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, and the first schedule of the IMC Act can apply for the DNB/DrNB Final in the same specialty.