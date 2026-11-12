Nagaland TET 2026 Postponed Indefinitely; November 13 admit card release also delayed

The Government of Nagaland has postponed the Nagaland Teacher Eligibility Test (N-TET) 2026, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 21. The examination will remain postponed until further orders, according to a notification issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Nagaland.
The notification, dated November 10, 2026, states that the decision follows an earlier government communication issued on October 31 concerning the conduct of the decentralised N-TET examination.
However, the authorities have not specified the reason for postponement or announced a revised examination date.
The postponement also affects the N-TET 2026 admit card release, which was originally scheduled for November 13.
The sixth edition of N-TET was scheduled to be held on November 21 across 12 examination centres in Nagaland.
The examination arrangements had already been announced, including the allocation of centres across districts.
However, the latest notification states that the scheduled examination has been postponed until further orders.
The notification has been issued under the authority of the SCERT Commissioner and Secretary, Asangla Imti, IAS.
Candidates should note that the postponement applies to the November 21 examination, and no alternative date has been confirmed.
Before the postponement, SCERT had scheduled the release of N-TET 2026 admit cards for November 13.
With the examination itself postponed indefinitely, the previously announced admit card schedule is also affected.
The authorities have not announced a revised date for issuing hall tickets.
Candidates should therefore await further instructions from SCERT rather than relying on the original November 13 release date.
Before the postponement notification, SCERT had identified examination centres across 12 locations.
These included Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Kiphire, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung, Mon, Peren, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha and Zunheboto.
Certain districts were grouped under common examination locations.
The authority had also published a list of rejected applications and advised candidates to check their registration status.
It remains to be seen whether the previously announced examination centre arrangements will remain unchanged when the revised schedule is issued.
The N-TET is conducted by SCERT Nagaland to assess the eligibility of candidates seeking teaching positions at the elementary level.
The 2026 examination registration process commenced on August 1, while the application deadline was subsequently extended to September 11.
Following the latest notification, candidates are awaiting clarification on three matters:
Revised N-TET 2026 examination date
New admit card release schedule
Confirmation of examination centres and timings
SCERT has not announced when the revised schedule will be published.
Candidates can monitor the official website, scert.nagaland.gov.in, for further updates.
Until a fresh notification is issued, the November 21 examination date should be treated as cancelled from the existing schedule, rather than as the date on which the examination will take place.