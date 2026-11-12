Nagaland TET 2026 Postponed Indefinitely; November 13 admit card release also delayed

The Government of Nagaland has postponed the Nagaland Teacher Eligibility Test (N-TET) 2026, which was scheduled to be conducted on November 21. The examination will remain postponed until further orders, according to a notification issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Nagaland.

The notification, dated November 10, 2026, states that the decision follows an earlier government communication issued on October 31 concerning the conduct of the decentralised N-TET examination.

However, the authorities have not specified the reason for postponement or announced a revised examination date.

The postponement also affects the N-TET 2026 admit card release, which was originally scheduled for November 13.