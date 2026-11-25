The University of Mumbai's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has released the December 2026 examination timetables for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
The published schedules include first-year BA, BCom, BCom Accounting and Finance, BSc Computer Science and BSc Information Technology examinations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 pattern.
Separate timetables have been provided for Semester I and Semester II examinations, with several Semester II schedules applicable to repeater candidates.
According to the notifications, several first-year examinations will begin on December 15, 2026. However, examination dates and timings vary depending on the programme and semester.
Students can access the course-wise schedules through the official CDOE website, cdoe.uom.edu.in.
The first-year BCom Semester I examinations will begin on December 15, with the Commerce-I paper scheduled from 11 AM to 12 noon. The timetable includes examinations continuing until December 28.
For BCom Semester II repeater students, the examinations will begin on December 15, with papers generally scheduled between 3 PM and 4 PM.
Similarly, first-year BCom Accounting and Finance Semester I students will begin with Financial Accounting-I on December 15, from 11 AM to 1 PM. Semester II repeater students will appear for Financial Accounting-II on the same date, from 3 PM to 5 PM.
The first-year BA Semester I and II schedules also begin on December 15, with separate morning and afternoon examination sessions.
For BSc Computer Science Semester I, the first examination, Digital Systems and Architecture, is scheduled for December 15, from 11 AM to 12 noon.
The university has also published timetables for BSc Information Technology and several other programmes.
Apart from the first-year NEP programmes, the CDOE examination timetable page includes schedules for second-year and third-year courses, CBCS-pattern examinations and postgraduate programmes.
Students should carefully verify the timetable applicable to their programme, semester and examination pattern.
The notifications indicate that the written examinations will generally be conducted offline. However, some schedules also include separately listed online examination components, including assessments scheduled for January 2027.
For certain BCom programmes, CDOE has stated that examination venue details will be made available on its official website four days before the commencement of examinations.
Students must reach their examination centres according to the reporting instructions. The notifications prohibit carrying books, papers and mobile phones into examination halls.
Candidates can check the complete programme-wise timetables and subsequent examination instructions through the official CDOE portal.