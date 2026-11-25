The University of Mumbai's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has released the December 2026 examination timetables for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The published schedules include first-year BA, BCom, BCom Accounting and Finance, BSc Computer Science and BSc Information Technology examinations under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 pattern.

Separate timetables have been provided for Semester I and Semester II examinations, with several Semester II schedules applicable to repeater candidates.

According to the notifications, several first-year examinations will begin on December 15, 2026. However, examination dates and timings vary depending on the programme and semester.

Students can access the course-wise schedules through the official CDOE website, cdoe.uom.edu.in.