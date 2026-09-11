MP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Check allotment status, reporting dates and next steps

What should candidates do after the result?

Candidates who receive an allotment should carefully check the college, course and category mentioned in their allotment result. Those allotted seats must report to the concerned medical or dental college between September 12 and September 18 for document verification and admission formalities.

Candidates who wish to participate in upgradation also need to exercise the prescribed willingness option within the given period.

The official MP NEET UG counselling portal is available here:

DME MPOnline NEET UG Candidate Portal

The portal currently carries the latest Round 2 counselling notices and documents, including the revised merit list, eligible candidates list, vacancy position and counselling schedule.

Candidates are advised to rely on the allotment result displayed on the official DME MPOnline portal and complete reporting within the deadline.