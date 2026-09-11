MP NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Check allotment status, reporting dates and next steps

The wait is set to end for candidates who participated in the MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2026 second round. According to the official counselling schedule, the Round 2 allotment result is scheduled for September 11, 2026. Candidates can access the result through the DME MPOnline candidate portal using their NEET UG 2026 roll number and password.
The second round covers admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges across Madhya Pradesh.
Once the allotment result is published, candidates will be able to see whether they have been:
Allotted a seat for the first time in Round 2
Upgraded from their Round 1 college
Retained in their existing college
Not allotted a seat in the second round
The DME MPOnline portal currently lists the second-round counselling advisory, eligible candidate list, revised merit list, virtual vacancy details and the second-round vacancy position.
Candidates who receive an allotment should carefully check the college, course and category mentioned in their allotment result. Those allotted seats must report to the concerned medical or dental college between September 12 and September 18 for document verification and admission formalities.
Candidates who wish to participate in upgradation also need to exercise the prescribed willingness option within the given period.
The official MP NEET UG counselling portal is available here:
DME MPOnline NEET UG Candidate Portal
The portal currently carries the latest Round 2 counselling notices and documents, including the revised merit list, eligible candidates list, vacancy position and counselling schedule.
Candidates are advised to rely on the allotment result displayed on the official DME MPOnline portal and complete reporting within the deadline.