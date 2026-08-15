MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: Aryaman Singh Solanki secures State Rank 1

DME MP released the NEET UG Merit List 2026, and the top 10 candidates are listed here. Aryaman Singh Solanki bagged the state rank 1 with a NEET UG score of 696 and a percentile of 99.9977. The respective student's rank in the entrance exam was AIR 46. Almost 167 candidates with 600-plus marks are featured on the merit list, indicating huge competition for MBBS admission in MP this year.
Key highlights of merit list
The top 10 includes 9 male candidates and 1 female candidate. Hilor Ajmera is the only female candidate in this group, with State Rank 7 and 655 marks
The top 10 include 7 UR candidates, 2 OBC candidates and 1 ST candidate, based on the eligible-category field in the merit list
Six of the top 10 scored 658 or above, while all 10 scored at least 649
The score falls from 696 for Rank 1 to 649 for Rank 10.
Average score of the top 10: 664.6/720
DME began the choice-filling process for MBBS and BDS counselling today, August 15, and the last date to fill college preferences is August 18. The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on August 20. If there are any changes to the counselling schedule, DME will notify you through an official notice separately.