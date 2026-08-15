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MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 Out: Aryaman Singh Solanki secures State Rank 1

MP NEET UG Merit List 2026 was released on August 14 and as per the list Aryaman Singh Solanki bagged the state rank 1 with a NEET UG score of 696
DME MP NEET UG Merit List 2026
DME MP NEET UG Merit List 2026Representative official website image of MP NEET UG Counselling 2026
Updated on

DME MP released the NEET UG Merit List 2026, and the top 10 candidates are listed here. Aryaman Singh Solanki bagged the state rank 1 with a NEET UG score of 696 and a percentile of 99.9977. The respective student's rank in the entrance exam was AIR 46. Almost 167 candidates with 600-plus marks are featured on the merit list, indicating huge competition for MBBS admission in MP this year.

Direct link to check merit list

List of Top 10 Candidates in DME MP NEET UG Merit List 2026

Key highlights of merit list

  • The top 10 includes 9 male candidates and 1 female candidate. Hilor Ajmera is the only female candidate in this group, with State Rank 7 and 655 marks

  • The top 10 include 7 UR candidates, 2 OBC candidates and 1 ST candidate, based on the eligible-category field in the merit list

  • Six of the top 10 scored 658 or above, while all 10 scored at least 649

  • The score falls from 696 for Rank 1 to 649 for Rank 10.

    Average score of the top 10: 664.6/720

DME began the choice-filling process for MBBS and BDS counselling today, August 15, and the last date to fill college preferences is August 18. The round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on August 20. If there are any changes to the counselling schedule, DME will notify you through an official notice separately.

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