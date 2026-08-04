MP NEET UG Counselling Dates 2026 Released: State-wide merit list on August 14

Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has confirmed the official dates for MP NEET UG counselling 2026 for 85 per cent seats. With the release of AIQ counselling states, DME MP is also initiating the state-level counselling process. Still, the seat allotment result will be released only after the AIQ MCC NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2026. Till then, the registration process, announcement of merit list and all pre-counselling formalities shall be completed by various states.
Here is the detailed schedule of state-level counselling -
Online registration: August 5, 2026
Last date of registration: August 13, 2026
Vacant seats publishing: August 11, 2026
Release of state-wise merit list: August 14, 2026
Choice filling: August 15 to 18, 2026
Round 1 seat allotment result: August 20, 2026
Reporting: August 21 to 27
Students who are participating in AIQ counselling can also participate in the MP NEET counselling 2026. However, only MP domicile students can apply for the state-level 85 per cent seats. However, there are separate seats for the NRI category as well. Students need to wait for the official information brochure to find out whether the new NMC counselling rules shall be followed in MP NEET counselling.