MHT CET Merit List 2026 Live Updates: PDF SOON @fe2026.mahacet.org; Cutoff Trends

MHT CET Merit List 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will release MHT CET provisional merit list 2026 today, July 22. Students who feature on the merit list are eligible for MHT CET CAP Rounds conducted for B.Tech admission.
Direct link to Check Merit List: To be Activated | Link will be updated here once released
The merit list shall contain the merit rank of registered candidates along with the the weightage provided for HSC and SSC marks. The merit list is purely prepared based on the MHT CET pertcentile score, performance in HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10). On the other hand, there is a seperate all-India merit list for JEE Mains candidates.
CET Cell shall release the merit list in PDF format and through the candidate login as well. You need to keep your application number ready to check the emrit status. In case there are any discrepancies in the merit list, filing of grievances shall be allowed between July 23 to 25. The final merit list will be released on July 27 after which the CAP admission rounds shall begin.
Once the merit ranks are released, students can check the previous years' CAP cutoffs to estimate the admission chances in the 2026 CAP Rounds. There will be four rounds of CAP counselling followed by institute-level counselling. The counsellin process primarly includes release of vacant seats, filling option form and publishing seat allotment results.
You can further keep checking the live blog to stay updated with the latest happenings of merit list.