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MHT CET Merit List 2026 Live Updates: PDF SOON @fe2026.mahacet.org; Cutoff Trends

MHT CET Merit List 2026 provisional for B.Tech admission in Maharashtra will be released today, July 22. Through this live blog, you can check the latest happenings of merit list, download link and previous years' cutoff trends.
MHT CET Merit List 2026 Live Updates
MHT CET Merit List 2026 Live UpdatesAI Generated Image

MHT CET Merit List 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will release MHT CET provisional merit list 2026 today, July 22. Students who feature on the merit list are eligible for MHT CET CAP Rounds conducted for B.Tech admission.

Direct link to Check Merit List: To be Activated | Link will be updated here once released

The merit list shall contain the merit rank of registered candidates along with the the weightage provided for HSC and SSC marks. The merit list is purely prepared based on the MHT CET pertcentile score, performance in HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10). On the other hand, there is a seperate all-India merit list for JEE Mains candidates.

CET Cell shall release the merit list in PDF format and through the candidate login as well. You need to keep your application number ready to check the emrit status. In case there are any discrepancies in the merit list, filing of grievances shall be allowed between July 23 to 25. The final merit list will be released on July 27 after which the CAP admission rounds shall begin.

Once the merit ranks are released, students can check the previous years' CAP cutoffs to estimate the admission chances in the 2026 CAP Rounds. There will be four rounds of CAP counselling followed by institute-level counselling. The counsellin process primarly includes release of vacant seats, filling option form and publishing seat allotment results.

You can further keep checking the live blog to stay updated with the latest happenings of merit list.

Rajendra Gode Institute of Technology & Research, Amravati Previous Year's CSE Cutoff Rank 

The previoius year's CAP Round 1 CSE cutoff ranks of Rajendra Gode Institute of Technology & Research are as follows -

  • GOPENH: 80136

  • GSCH: 98669

  • GVJH: 89072

  • GNT2H: 91425

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Schedule 2026

CET Cell has already confirmed the CAP schedule for B.Tech admission, the dates are as follows -

  • Display of vacant seats: July 27, 2026

  • Option form: July 28 to 30, 2026

  • Round 1 seat allotment: August 2, 2026

Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering Previous Year's CSE Cutoff

The previous year's CAP Round 1 cutoff rank of Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering CSE course is as follows -

  • GOPENH: 21071

  • GSCH: 53532

  • GSTH: 158341

  • GVJH: 40648

Government College of Engineering,Yavatmal Previous Year's CSE  Cutoff

The previous years' CAP Round 1 cutoff ranks of CSE course offered by Government College of Engineering,Yavatmal are as follows -

  • GOPENH: 48096

  • GSCH: 57852

  • GSTH: 88653

  • GVJH: 50335

Government of Engineering Amaravati Previous Year's CSE Cutoff

The previous years' CAP Round 1 cutoff ranks of CSE course offered by Government of Engineering Amaravati are as follows -

  • GOPENS: 37591

  • GSCS: 58518

  • GSTS: 94334

  • GNT1S: 48422

Is appearing on merit list gaurantee admission?

Merely appearing on the merit list does not gaurantee admission in the CAP Rounds. You must fill the option form and choose the college/ course preferences. Based on the choices filled, vacant seats and merit ranks, the seat allotment shall be processed.

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