MHT CET CAP Round 3 Cutoff 2026: CSE still stays highly competitive as top colleges demand over 99 percentile

CET Cell has released the MHT CET CAP Round 3 cutoff 2026 data for Engineering and Technology admissions for the academic year 2026-27. The Round 3 seat allotment was declared on August 24.

An analysis of the Round 3 data shows that Computer Engineering, Computer Science and allied technology programmes continue to command the highest cutoffs at several of Maharashtra's sought-after institutes. However, the competition varies considerably by college, course, seat type, category and home-university status.