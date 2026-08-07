MHT CET CAP Round 2 Vacant Seats 2026 Released: Option form open till August 9

The State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has released the details of vacant seats for the MHT CET CAP Round 2 2026 for BTech admission. The BTech seats are still vacant in various government and private engineering colleges. For instance, almost 35 seats are vacant in Government College of Engineering Amaravati across various courses.

The CAP Round 2 option form opens on August 7, and the last date to fill the college preferences is August 9. The direct link to fill the option form is fe2026.mahacet.org.