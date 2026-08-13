MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result Link 2026 now active, but server issues worry students

The candidates must use their application ID and date of birth details ready to check the seat allotment status. The reporting process commenced on August 13 with the last date being August 17. Candidates securing allotmemt as per the first three preferences must accept the allotment, pay the fees and report to the allotted institute. Those getting admission as per 4th, 5th or lower preference can choose 'Not Freeze' and wait for CAP Round 3 process.