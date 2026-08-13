MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result Link 2026 now active, but server issues worry students

The Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, activated the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result Link 2026 on August 13. The allotment was supposed to be released on August 12, but only the institute-wise allotment result was released. However, the allotments on the candidate login link were not placed on August 12. The seat allotments are now available on the candidate login, but the website has been consistently facing server issues, causing difficulty for students in checking the allotment result.
The candidates must use their application ID and date of birth details ready to check the seat allotment status. The reporting process commenced on August 13 with the last date being August 17. Candidates securing allotmemt as per the first three preferences must accept the allotment, pay the fees and report to the allotted institute. Those getting admission as per 4th, 5th or lower preference can choose 'Not Freeze' and wait for CAP Round 3 process.
Release of vacant seats: August 18, 2026
Option form dates: August 19 to 21, 2026
CAP Round 3 seat allotment: August 24, 2026
Candidates choosing the 'Not Freeze' option are only eligible for the CAP Round 3 option form filling. In case if there is a better allotment, the seat allotted in the CAP Round 2 gets automatically cancelled. Here, the better option as in getting admission in any college as per the first six preferences. CAP Round 3 and 4 are the only rounds left in the counselling.