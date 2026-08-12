MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result 2026: The college you get today may not be your final seat

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result 2026 is going to be released today, August 12. The CET Cell will activate the result through the login portal and the institute-wise allotment list. You can use your application ID and date of birth details to check the seat allotment status. Once the seat is allotted, candidates need to follow certain instructions as per the official MHT CET counselling process. The last date to complete the reporting process is August 17.
There are differences with respect to the seat acceptance process of CAP Round 1 and 2. Similarly, it differs for CAP Round 3 and 4. Students must understand these rules clearly so as not to make any mistakes while accepting the seat. The detailed CAP Round 2 process is as follows -
Students getting a seat as per the first three preferences in the option form will NOT have a betterment option. These students must accept the seat and proceed with the admission process
Those who get a seat as per the 4th, 5th, 6th or lower preferences can select the 'Not Freeze' option and wait for a better allotment in the CAP Round 3. These students must complete the seat acceptance, though, to retain the seat (if needed)
Those who are choosing the betterment option must exercise the college preferences carefully. Firstly, it will be important to check the list of CAP Round 3 vacant seats and then analyse the CAP Round 2 closing ranks of the colleges that you are willing to choose in the option form
As there is an option to retain the seat allotted in CAP Round 2, students can make use of CAP Round 3 to fill the option form again and look for a better allotment. CAP Round 4 will be the last round of counselling, where the candidates will not have a betterment option
One last important point to note is that the CAP Round 3 'Not Freeze' will be locked for students getting allotment based on the first six preferences